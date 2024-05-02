Entertainment tv

Paul Merton telling Robert Kilroy-Silk to STFU is a very satisfying watch indeed

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 2nd, 2024

Former politician and TV presenter Robert Kilroy-Silk had a career trajectory almost 30p Lee-like in its bizarreness.

Originally a lecturer in Politics at the University of Liverpool – oh, okay, originally a baby – the Birmingham native was the darling of the left-of-centre for a while, as the Labour MP for Knowsley North, but stepped on the slippery slope of Euroscepticism that has been the downfall of many.

He jumped ship first from active politics to daytime TV with his show, Kilroy, then to the European Parliament for UKIP (for nine turbulent months), before founding his own party, Veritas – meaning ‘truth’ – from which he was expelled.

Quite an achievement to be kicked out of your own party.

As a man likely to say controversial things, he was a popular hire for TV shows, including the well-trodden path of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and Have I Got News For You, in which he got on Paul Merton‘s last nerve.

He may be the most irritating person they’ve had on – and they famously platformed Boris Johnson, so that’s saying a lot.

“Let’s play a game where I finish a sentence and you shut the fuck up.”

We’ve seen toddlers on a sugar high on long haul flights who were less annoying than that. Marcus Brigstocke shared his insider view.

Chintan Nanavati wasn’t too keen, either.

Here are a few things others had to say.

In case you were wondering, the full context doesn’t make Kilroy-Silk seem any less exasperating.

