Paul Merton telling Robert Kilroy-Silk to STFU is a very satisfying watch indeed

Former politician and TV presenter Robert Kilroy-Silk had a career trajectory almost 30p Lee-like in its bizarreness.

Originally a lecturer in Politics at the University of Liverpool – oh, okay, originally a baby – the Birmingham native was the darling of the left-of-centre for a while, as the Labour MP for Knowsley North, but stepped on the slippery slope of Euroscepticism that has been the downfall of many.

He jumped ship first from active politics to daytime TV with his show, Kilroy, then to the European Parliament for UKIP (for nine turbulent months), before founding his own party, Veritas – meaning ‘truth’ – from which he was expelled.

Quite an achievement to be kicked out of your own party.

As a man likely to say controversial things, he was a popular hire for TV shows, including the well-trodden path of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, and Have I Got News For You, in which he got on Paul Merton‘s last nerve.

He may be the most irritating person they’ve had on – and they famously platformed Boris Johnson, so that’s saying a lot.

20 years ago today Paul Merton told Robert Kilroy Silk to shut the fuck up It didn’t air in the televised episode, but here’s the clip from the recording. #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/ChHjzHyYTs — Tom (@tomselsocial) April 30, 2024

“Let’s play a game where I finish a sentence and you shut the fuck up.”

We’ve seen toddlers on a sugar high on long haul flights who were less annoying than that. Marcus Brigstocke shared his insider view.

I was sitting on the other side with Ian through this…

Kilroy was an absolute toilet of a man. https://t.co/kqM1gdGaHY — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) May 1, 2024

Chintan Nanavati wasn’t too keen, either.

I was once on Kilroy & watching him sit in his chair studying the audience creepily as we all filed in was a little shiversome..!! He was pretty courteous to me on camera, but the SMARM was just DRIPPING off him..!! https://t.co/1wZp04pI3N — Chintan Nanavati (@LightHealing) May 2, 2024

Here are a few things others had to say.

Reason to love Paul Merton, No. 6475 https://t.co/4sAzQADGm5 — Mike Bubbins (@MikeBubbins) May 1, 2024

If Kilroy Silk behaved like this in front of an audience and on camera, makes you wonder what kind of monstrous cunt he's like away from an audience and cameras. https://t.co/YaS0z5ypdN — misterdv (@misterdv) April 30, 2024

You don't get to see all that much of Robert Kilroy-Silk these days THANK FUCKING CHRIST. https://t.co/r1FGGX31Ww — Ian Hall (@Ian64) May 1, 2024

I think a lot of us would have liked to tell RKS to stfu. https://t.co/hMh6934dTi — D a V i D ️ (@dxmthemachine) May 1, 2024

Amazing I had forgotten how awful RKS was https://t.co/IBnCphMZsB — Angie Eustice (@AngieEustice) May 2, 2024

Wow, it's like seeing/hearing a colleague who never looses their temper, suddenly loose it for the first time. — Peter Jackson (@oblix78) May 2, 2024

I feel like Robert Kilroy Silk may have grown up to become lunatic MP Desmond Swayne. — Kate Emblen (@KateEmblen) May 1, 2024

In case you were wondering, the full context doesn’t make Kilroy-Silk seem any less exasperating.

Here’s the full segment as it aired. pic.twitter.com/KSI8v9okOx — Tom (@tomselsocial) April 30, 2024

