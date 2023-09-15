Cute dog with big stick plus small door equals one tricky problem

Animals

A Reddit user named phillyjfrye shared this post of his cute little dog, Dexter, becoming a victim of his own success.

Watch how he reacts.

Not just great at carrying enormous sticks, but also at problem solving.

Here are a few comments we thought pretty much nailed it.

If dogs could use the internet there’d be a forum post from 2005 that explains the solution to the “stick problem”.

johnmarkfoley

Aw I love when dogs do this and I think this is the first time I’ve seen a dog figure it out. What a good boi!!

stronglikeMusic

That’s what I call tough love. I’d have caved and helped doggo.

laiyenha

We’ll leave the last word to phillyjfrye.

He’s a little demon but I love him.

After seeing the video, we all do, too.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab