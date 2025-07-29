We defy you not to smile when you see this golden retriever’s impressive mouth stash of cherry tomatoes
What could be more uplifting than a golden retriever with what looks like a Guinness World Record-breaking amount of cherry tomatoes in its mouth?
Okay, plenty of things – but we don’t have those things right now. We do have the dog.
Watch to the end.
Golden busted with many tomatoes in the mouth. The last three show he knows what he's doing.😂 pic.twitter.com/5kcjJrfuPV
— Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) July 17, 2023
We probably wouldn’t eat a salad in their house, but it did lift our spirits – and those of plenty of tweeters.
What can you say? He's an eater. https://t.co/ek6JmXsVJC
— Bruce Wilson (@brucewilson) July 18, 2023
Oooooooooooh. That is ADORABLE.
— Joanne G-W (@JoGwatkin) July 18, 2023
Video caption: "Honest Ma!! I was just laying here and those damn little tomatoes crawled into my mouth!!"🤪 https://t.co/N0ZnZeQCCu
— Terry Holt (@THOLT8) July 17, 2023
Quite the harvest! https://t.co/kVfR1151rO
— Kathleen Cormier (@KathleenCormi16) July 18, 2023
I’ve always thought hygiene is overrated… https://t.co/foWCeMDWKz
— Ted Hartley (@tedhartley) July 18, 2023
We want a series of videos of dogs that could have inspired the Arts.
That’s were Marlon Brando got his inspiration for his The Godfather jowels. 🤣🤣🤣
— Neil McIntosh (@Neil_McIntosh) July 18, 2023
Source Hakan Kapucu Image Screengrab