We defy you not to smile when you see this golden retriever’s impressive mouth stash of cherry tomatoes

Poke Staff. Updated July 29th, 2025

What could be more uplifting than a golden retriever with what looks like a Guinness World Record-breaking amount of cherry tomatoes in its mouth?

Okay, plenty of things – but we don’t have those things right now. We do have the dog.

Watch to the end.

We probably wouldn’t eat a salad in their house, but it did lift our spirits – and those of plenty of tweeters.

We want a series of videos of dogs that could have inspired the Arts.

Source Hakan Kapucu Image Screengrab