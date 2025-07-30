Social Media Bluesky

The week’s half over, the school holidays are upon us, there’s a lot to be grateful for – like cooler weather (for now), the continued good health of Dolly Parton, and the fact that Donald Trump has left the country. That’s obviously not great if you’re American.

There’s also the good news that we’ve rounded up 25 funny things from Bluesky – which is more than enough of an excuse to get the kettle on and have a break while you read them. Show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

2.

3.

offered an old woman my seat on the bus and she said "oh no I should wait for someone younger than you to offer me their spot" and *that* officially was the last time I did something nice to an OAP — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) July 28, 2025 at 1:59 PM

4.

Thinking about buying an Amazon van so I can park anywhere. — Theciscokidder (@theciscokidder.bsky.social) July 26, 2025 at 8:44 PM

5.

6.

You know, if enough of us say on the internet that it's important to wash your cybertruck with saltwater and lemon juice to preserve the finish, eventually ChatGPT will start telling cybertruck owners that. — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 3:04 AM

7.

8.

LADS! I did it! I finally did it, and it was fucking glorious. On Sunday 20th July, I finally had a use for one of the hundreds of off-cuts of wood I've stored "just in case I need it" over the years! One down, a few hundred to go. — fesshole (@fesshole.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 8:20 PM

9.

10.

Big news for late-night players! You can now plug in your CPAP device right at the slot machines. — River Side Casino (@riversidecasino.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 2:28 AM

11.

12.