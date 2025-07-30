25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
The week’s half over, the school holidays are upon us, there’s a lot to be grateful for – like cooler weather (for now), the continued good health of Dolly Parton, and the fact that Donald Trump has left the country. That’s obviously not great if you’re American.
There’s also the good news that we’ve rounded up 25 funny things from Bluesky – which is more than enough of an excuse to get the kettle on and have a break while you read them. Show your favourites a bit of love.
1.
I’m not sure I want a potato now…
— David G-P (@davidjgp1983.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 6:47 PM
2.
Saw yer maw at the transport museum
— Alison Eales, Nerves of Steel (@alisoneales.com) July 28, 2025 at 3:51 PM
3.
offered an old woman my seat on the bus and she said "oh no I should wait for someone younger than you to offer me their spot" and *that* officially was the last time I did something nice to an OAP
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) July 28, 2025 at 1:59 PM
4.
Thinking about buying an Amazon van so I can park anywhere.
— Theciscokidder (@theciscokidder.bsky.social) July 26, 2025 at 8:44 PM
5.
Move over, Hemingway
— Pickleball Abolitionist (@stuntbirdarmy.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 12:14 PM
6.
You know, if enough of us say on the internet that it's important to wash your cybertruck with saltwater and lemon juice to preserve the finish, eventually ChatGPT will start telling cybertruck owners that.
— Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 3:04 AM
7.
Disgusted to see this beautiful landscape ruined by wind turbines.
— Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 2:39 PM
8.
LADS! I did it! I finally did it, and it was fucking glorious. On Sunday 20th July, I finally had a use for one of the hundreds of off-cuts of wood I've stored "just in case I need it" over the years! One down, a few hundred to go.
— fesshole (@fesshole.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 8:20 PM
9.
I hope it's bucket hats
— James C (@iguandonjim.bsky.social) July 26, 2025 at 10:52 AM
10.
Big news for late-night players! You can now plug in your CPAP device right at the slot machines.
— River Side Casino (@riversidecasino.bsky.social) July 30, 2025 at 2:28 AM
11.
Where's my Breakfast? – Daniel Arthur
Oil on Panel
— Nothings Monstered (@nothingsmonstrd.bsky.social) July 26, 2025 at 3:27 PM
12.
Listening to my nephew complain that they put too much truffle on his risotto in a restaurant recently, and I just sat there thinking “when I was your age, they had orange juice on the menu as a starter”.