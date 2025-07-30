What is a mad thing about the UK that’s hard to explain to people from overseas? – 17 baffling ways of British life

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s fair to say that the UK is an odd place, one that’s stuffed with quirks that make sense to locals not to foreigners.

If you live here, these peculiarities quickly start to feel very normal. But Poo_Poo_La_Foo wanted to know how the rest of the world copes, so they turned to r/askReddit in order to learn about the mad things in the UK that are hard to explain to people from overseas. They even set the ball rolling with their own example:

‘We had very dear, old, close family friends visiting from Hong Kong and my mum made fresh scones with the usual accoutrements. We briefly explained about the controversy re; what order you apply your cream/jam, and they were baffled. Fearing the gravity of the scone debate wasn’t being conveyed, a native Cantonese speaker translated. Their bafflement remained. Taking it out of context and explaining it to someone from a different culture, it does sound entirely mad. What are other mad things we do/say here that must seem bizarre for those coming from abroad?’

Here are the top answers that are bound to confuse non-Brits:

1.

‘Pantomimes. Good luck explaining them to a foreigner. Also Punch & Judy.’

-jdsuperman

2.

‘Mr Blobby.’

-greatgoodfineok123

3.

‘That the response “not too bad” when asked how you are, can range anywhere from “I’ve lost my job, my wife left me, and I’m having an embolism” all the way up to “I won the lottery yesterday and got laid twice”, and the difference is only apparent in intonation and the position of the eyebrows.’

-mistakenforzen

4.

‘The cultural importance of PJ getting paintballed in the face’

-winobeaver

5.

‘When ending a conversation on the phone, you have to say bye at least 3 times before properly ending the call/conversation.’

-KnyazHannibal

6.

‘That the most seemingly polite short phrases in work communications often are a way for us to subtly say the exact opposite whilst maintaining the presentation of our British respectability. E.g.: “Apologies if I was unclear, what I meant is…”, Translation: “I was crystal fuckin clear the first time but for your sakes I’ll repeat myself.” E.g.: “OK, well let’s get back to that later.”, Translation: “This is not important and I will be doing everything possible to avoid having to discuss this later.” E.g.: “I’ll bear that in mind”, Translation: “I think that’s completely irrelevant and will immediately forget it.” E.g.: “It’s not bad but…”, Translation: “It’s bad.” E.g. “Hmm, I’m not sure if that’s such a good idea.” “That is the absolute batshit craziest idea I’ve ever heard and for your sakes I’ll pretend you didn’t just say that.”’

-BadahBingBadahBoom

7.

‘The need to say “I’m really sorry” or “I’m sorry to trouble you” before telling someone they’ve screwed up, and they can then graciously accept your apology. “I’m really sorry but your dog has just chewed a big chunk out of my leg and ran off carrying my baby.” “Oh, he’s a scamp isn’t he. Don’t worry though he’s friendly, he just wants to play.” or, to shop worker on your phone “I’m sorry to trouble you as I know you’re really busy but there’s about 20 people queuing for one till, is there any chance you could jump on before I need to start looking at funeral plans?”’

-Legitimate_Finger_69

8.

‘We need a license to wank.’

-Crucial934

9.