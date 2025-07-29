The internet has been trying to crown the most quotable comedy, and these 21 nominations will split your sides

Entertainment comedy movies

Some movies make you laugh, others become part of your vocabulary for life. Whether it’s a perfectly timed one-liner or a ridiculous catchphrase that somehow fits every situation, these films are endlessly rewatchable and always hilarious.

So what’s yours? Redditor u/MichaelWes3000 wants to know:

What is the most quotable comedy movie you know?

Below, we’ve rounded up the best answers. These movies deliver punchlines that still hit even after all these years. Did we miss any?

1.

Airplane!

“We need to get him to a hospital immediately!”

“What is it?”

“A big building with patients, but that’s not important right now!”

Live_Produce1520

2.

Airplane!

“Nervous?”

“Yes”

“First time?”

“No, I’ve been nervous many times.”

Suspicious_Field_429

3.

Airplane!

“We’ve got clearance, Clarence. Roger, Roger. What’s our vector, Victor?”

xXAcidBathVampireXx

4.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

“‘Tis but a scratch.”

raagthegamer

5.

The Big Lebowski

“You wanna toe? I can get you a toe dude, no problem. Believe me, there are ways.”

theytracemikey

6.

Anchorman

“60% of the time, it works every time.”

lilangelkm

7.

Anchorman

“Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Krispen_Wah87

8.

Dodgeball

“If you dodge a wrench you can dodge a ball.”

NerbySully

9.

The Princess Bride

Princess Bride. Any other choice is inconceivable

Designer_Tap2301

10.

The Princess Bride

“Anybody want a peanut?”

Clown6sic6

11.

Happy Gilmore

“I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast.”

RepulsiveCockroach7