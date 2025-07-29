Politics donald trump nigel farage

Nigel Farage was asked what his policy proposals would mean for Trump and that fizzing sound you can hear is his brain short-circuiting

John Plunkett. Updated July 29th, 2025

To the world of Nigel Farage now – no, stick with us – where the Reform UK leader has been unveiling various proposals including repealing the online safety act and further cracking down on immigration.

And it’s the second of those that brings us here after Farage claimed the arrival of people from certain countries was responsible for an increase in the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the UK.

So kudos to the Press Association reporter, who was prompted by Donald Trump’s arrival in the UK to ask this. And that fizzing sound you can hear is Farage’s brain short-circuiting.

Fizzzzzz … POP!

Source @Haggis_UK