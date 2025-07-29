Nigel Farage was asked what his policy proposals would mean for Trump and that fizzing sound you can hear is his brain short-circuiting

Politics donald trump nigel farage

To the world of Nigel Farage now – no, stick with us – where the Reform UK leader has been unveiling various proposals including repealing the online safety act and further cracking down on immigration.

And it’s the second of those that brings us here after Farage claimed the arrival of people from certain countries was responsible for an increase in the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the UK.

So kudos to the Press Association reporter, who was prompted by Donald Trump’s arrival in the UK to ask this. And that fizzing sound you can hear is Farage’s brain short-circuiting.

PA: Donald Trump has been found liable in court for sexual assault… Is he the right sort of person to be letting into the country? pic.twitter.com/2bGccKukFY — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 28, 2025

Fizzzzzz … POP!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

"it was a civil case not a criminal case" and? https://t.co/DuMNpX4BOJ — NJ (@NoJusticeMTG) July 28, 2025

2.

3.

"Any reason your 'good friend' hasn't invited you to meet up as he's in the country?" pic.twitter.com/pzQngkpwYK — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) July 28, 2025

4.

5.

Whether a ‘criminal case’ or a ‘civil case’ the result is the same – Trump was found to have sexually assaulted a number of women, & Trump is also a convicted felon…regardless of whether he has served prison time or not… Fascist Farage yet again lying for his Fanta Furher! — Raquel Dobson (@RaquelDobson) July 28, 2025

6.

Thirty eight felony charges. A civil court verdict for sexual assault. Millions paid in damages.

Anywhere else, this would spell the end of a political career. — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) July 29, 2025

7.

Trump fart sniffer Farage making excuses for a sexual predator and convicted felon. How very Reform PLC. — Laceybod️‍️‍⚧️ (@Laceybod) July 28, 2025

8.

Who knew there could be the wrong type of court. How is that protecting women. — louise s (@loujaneuk) July 28, 2025

9.

Farage is such a nasty piece of work – Trump has 34 criminal convictions, he didn’t address that. Am I right or am I wrong? pic.twitter.com/aT1AesSgH1 — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) July 28, 2025

Source @Haggis_UK