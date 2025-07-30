16 favourite reactions to rumours that the kiss cam CEO may sue Coldplay for ruining his life

Pics coldplay couple

The moment that the married former CEO of Astronomer was caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in a suspiciously intimate embrace with a married colleague has become the biggest meme on and off the internet, with all sorts of people recreating the viral scene.

Stephen Colbert recreates the Coldplay kiss cam incident with an animated Donald Trump and the Paramount logo. pic.twitter.com/bhWrlpeYDo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2025

The Jumbotron Song 2.0! pic.twitter.com/RYH18vhqws — Coldplay Access (@coldplayaccess) July 19, 2025

More Jumbotron shame at the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/Ln3m5iX58t — Robert Bathurst (@RobertBathurst) July 21, 2025

There are now reports that he may be planning to sue the band for showing the pair without their consent – which not only made him the laughing stock of the year, but caused him to leave the company, and has seen his wife revert to her former name.

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reportedly suing Coldplay over the kiss cam scandal. pic.twitter.com/peoR0v8EC0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

The internet doesn’t exactly have his back.

I don’t believe that’s how accountability works. https://t.co/lz4KX4lrdV — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) July 29, 2025

> Sues Coldplay for getting caught cheating Bro is going down as the biggest loser of the century pic.twitter.com/Pym7aNx0xe — kira (@kirawontmiss) July 29, 2025

He doesn’t have a case, lol. He went to the concert willingly, and he cheated on his wife very willingly. He was part of the audience and knew there were cameras, etc. His privacy was not breached, and nobody violated any laws. What’s he suing them for? Bad music? Lol. — En1gmaEcho (@The_King_011) July 29, 2025

Live look at ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron being sworn-in in court for his lawsuit against Coldplay for “ruining his life”. pic.twitter.com/n2mFzJpLGn — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) July 29, 2025

Shame on Coldplay for forcing him to cheat on his wife https://t.co/ejSiJzPIug — greg (@greg16676935420) July 29, 2025

CEO sues Coldplay, proving once again that rich people can weaponize stupidity. — Gia (@GashleyMadison) July 28, 2025

Dude suing Coldplay because he got busted having an affair is peak fucking arrogance. — ‍☠️SL‍☠️⚔️️ (@InnerVoltRock) July 29, 2025

