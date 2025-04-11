A tweet about band T-shirts sent this wild Martin Freeman-Tim Lovejoy clip viral all over again and it will never be less than furiously entertaining

Celebrity martin freeman Tim Lovejoy

Sad news this week that Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70.

Burke’s bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein said Burke was ‘not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.’

And we mention this because it prompted @thebowlerhatman to tweet this, after he offered his condolences to someone wearing a Blondie T-shirt.

People who wear band t-shirts…

Please have some knowledge about the band you’re wearing.

I just had a chat with someone wearing a Blondie t-shirt & psssed my condolences about Clem Burke.

She said ‘who’? — Mr Benn (@thebowlerhatman) <a href=”https://twitter.com/thebowlerhatman/status/1909630343029661796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 8, 2025

And it’s fair to say that while it prompted plenty of positive responses it was a sentiment that didn’t get 100% approval. Quite the opposite, in fact.

It’s possible to like the music without being a nerd about it. — The Company Trifecta (@companytrifecta) April 8, 2025

Maybe they like the music instead of the Wikipedia page? — Leo Kearse – on YouTube & GB News (@LeoKearse) April 9, 2025

But the real reason we mention it is because it sent this classic head to head between Martin Freeman and Tim Lovejoy viral all over again. We’ve written about it before and will doubtless do so again, but unlike them (and us) it will surely never grow old.

Ooof.

Nobody came out of this looking good. — Fresh prince of Belfairs (@Madcyril2001) April 9, 2025

Maybe so, but if we had to choose, it’s surely Freeman all the way. Isn’t it?

Source @mcandidate @thebowlerhatman