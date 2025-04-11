Celebrity martin freeman Tim Lovejoy

A tweet about band T-shirts sent this wild Martin Freeman-Tim Lovejoy clip viral all over again and it will never be less than furiously entertaining

Poke Reporter. Updated April 11th, 2025

Sad news this week that Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70.

Burke’s bandmates Debbie Harry and Chris Stein said Burke was ‘not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.’

And we mention this because it prompted @thebowlerhatman to tweet this, after he offered his condolences to someone wearing a Blondie T-shirt.

And it’s fair to say that while it prompted plenty of positive responses it was a sentiment that didn’t get 100% approval. Quite the opposite, in fact.

But the real reason we mention it is because it sent this classic head to head between Martin Freeman and Tim Lovejoy viral all over again. We’ve written about it before and will doubtless do so again, but unlike them (and us) it will surely never grow old.

Ooof.

Maybe so, but if we had to choose, it’s surely Freeman all the way. Isn’t it?

READ MORE

This case of the disappearing dog on Coronation Street gets funnier every time we watch it

Source @mcandidate @thebowlerhatman