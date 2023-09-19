News

Sky’s Sophy Ridge on the Russell Brand story is 90 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated September 19th, 2023

Of all the responses to the developing Russell Brand story, this one feels particularly important.

Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

This is Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge giving her particular take and it’s 90 seconds very well spent.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

