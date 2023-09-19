Sky’s Sophy Ridge on the Russell Brand story is 90 seconds very well spent
Of all the responses to the developing Russell Brand story, this one feels particularly important.
Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.
This is Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge giving her particular take and it’s 90 seconds very well spent.
I don’t know what happened with Russell Brand. He denies criminality.
But I DO understand why women might not report rape to the police
My take on tonight’s #PoliticsHub
— Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 18, 2023
And here are just a few of the things people said in response.
Very well said @SophyRidgeSky
Thank you for this, it is very important to say this ♥️
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 18, 2023
Take a minute to watch this. https://t.co/n6xB9rcVQt
— Laura Mitchell (@thelauramitch) September 18, 2023
Should be mandatory watching for all of the victim blamers out there
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) September 18, 2023
This is very good from @SophyRidgeSky https://t.co/A7FBmTJMh6
— Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) September 18, 2023
Thank you, Sophy. This is spot on.
— David Challen (@David_Challen) September 18, 2023
