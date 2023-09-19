Sky’s Sophy Ridge on the Russell Brand story is 90 seconds very well spent

News

Of all the responses to the developing Russell Brand story, this one feels particularly important.

Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

This is Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge giving her particular take and it’s 90 seconds very well spent.

I don’t know what happened with Russell Brand. He denies criminality. But I DO understand why women might not report rape to the police My take on tonight’s #PoliticsHub pic.twitter.com/4CdQ7QD0tt — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 18, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

Very well said @SophyRidgeSky Thank you for this, it is very important to say this ♥️ — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 18, 2023

Take a minute to watch this. https://t.co/n6xB9rcVQt — Laura Mitchell (@thelauramitch) September 18, 2023

Should be mandatory watching for all of the victim blamers out there — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) September 18, 2023

Thank you, Sophy. This is spot on. — David Challen (@David_Challen) September 18, 2023

Follow @SophyRidgeSky here.

Source @SophyRidgeSky