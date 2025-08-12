Pete Hegseth was asked where all the homeless people in Washington DC will go and his 5-word answer is the very essence of Trump’s second administration

Politics Pete hegseth

Before now, Pete Hegseth hasn’t exactly proven to be a standup kinda guy. That being said, even this seems like a new low.

INGRAHAM: Do you know where the homeless people are gonna go? HEGSETH: That’s not really my lane pic.twitter.com/2UlpKLTVWi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

The United States Secretary of Defense wants everyone to know that families will soon be able to come visit a peaceful, beautiful Nation’s Capitol. He will ensure this peaceful beauty through the extensive use of brute force by the National Guard. How that adds up is not his problem. Just trust him on this, OK?

Another day, another disturbing display of moral bankruptcy by our nation’s leaders. The complete lack of empathy or logistical planning was not lost on the internet.

1.

The fact he doesn’t know means no one knows… or he doesn’t give a fuck. — david & the berschtones (blue checkmark, saved $8) (@theberschtones) August 11, 2025

2.

What IS his lane? Besides bumbling idiocy. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) August 11, 2025

3.

Send them to his mansion in Tennessee. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 12, 2025

4.

Never their problem but always someone else’s fault — indietronica (@indietronicaone) August 11, 2025

5.

Anyone notice how nothing is anyone’s lane in this administration? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 12, 2025

6.

7.

“That’s not really my lane” so what do you do after you get them in the trucks? Or have we not even gotten that far? Probably should reconvene on snap chat. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) August 11, 2025

8.

None of it is his lane…he shouldn’t even be in a govt office. — JoyJoy (@Joyzwish) August 12, 2025

9.