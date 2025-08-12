Donald Trump said it was only farmland that stopped Russia sweeping into Kyiv and was fact checked into next year

US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Well, Putin’s going to be in Alaska, Trump might well end up in Russia for all we know right now.

Trump has of course been having his say about all things Ukraine and doubtless will do in the coming days ahead of the pair’s eagerly awaited summit.

And among all the regular nonsense was one particular moment very definitely worth a moment or two or your time, when he said that Russia forces would have swept into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv within hours of the invasion had it not been for a general’s foolish mistake.

Trump: The Russians would have been in Kyiv in 4 hours if they went down the highway. But a Russian general decided to go through the farmland. pic.twitter.com/tSmuRft9Gx — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 11, 2025

And that noise you can hear is the president being mercilessly fact checked into next year and back.

1.

Idiot. The Russians tried to establish an airhead outside Kyiv, and were defeated at the battle of Antonov Airport. Then they rolled tank columns down both sides of the Dnieper—using highways!—and were beaten back. The president of the United States is an ignorant moron. He… https://t.co/DslVIpGHxU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2025

2.

Here’s a video of Russian tanks moving through “farmland” (as Trump just claimed) on their way to Kyiv instead of the direct highway route. It wasn’t “mud” that stopped them, but very brave Ukrainians who refused to surrender their homes to the occupiers.pic.twitter.com/H1SI6VTiA9 — Svitlana Morenets (@SvMorenets) August 11, 2025

3.

How on earth is his person the leader of the most powerful and influential country in the world? https://t.co/IioLMlylXw — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) August 11, 2025

4.

Trump: The Russians would have been in Kyiv in 4 hours if they went down the highway. But a Russian general decided to go through the farmland. The “farmland” in question: pic.twitter.com/Pv2du3hnOa — Special Kherson Cat (@bayraktar_1love) August 11, 2025

5.

Trump claiming that the Russian army was defeated near Kyiv by “mud” in 2022, rather than by the incredibly brave, skillful and lethal Ukrainian soldiers is not just ignorant but also deeply insulting. https://t.co/KAHKyEvfA2 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 11, 2025

6.

They ended up in farmland because they got fckd up on the highway Donald pic.twitter.com/tWC5uaiakk — Brian (@semidegen) August 11, 2025

7.