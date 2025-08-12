US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump said it was only farmland that stopped Russia sweeping into Kyiv and was fact checked into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2025

Donald Trump is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Well, Putin’s going to be in Alaska, Trump might well end up in Russia for all we know right now.

Trump has of course been having his say about all things Ukraine and doubtless will do in the coming days ahead of the pair’s eagerly awaited summit.

And among all the regular nonsense was one particular moment very definitely worth a moment or two or your time, when he said that Russia forces would have swept into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv within hours of the invasion had it not been for a general’s foolish mistake.

And that noise you can hear is the president being mercilessly fact checked into next year and back.

