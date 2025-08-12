This little Englander’s theory why the Titanic sank speaks volumes how Brexit came to pass

Politics brexit

Next year will mark a decade since the referendum vote that set the United Kingdom on the path to exiting the EU, and it’s pretty much been downhill ever since.

Well, not everyone thinks so obviously, although don’t try to ask (m)any them to pinpoint say, just one benefit of Brexit in all the time that has passed since.

But we mention it again because of this particular Q&A which has gone viral again for reasons which will become obvious, and because it says so much about how that 52-48 vote came to pass.

Oh look — one of the 29% still clinging to Brexit, and convinced it was too many people not the iceberg that sank the Titanic ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qGYnk957ah — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) August 10, 2025

Mega bloody oof.

And these people surely said it best.

I will never not love this woman for thinking the Titanic sank because it had too many people on it. She is entirely unaware that Brexit was our iceberg, except that people like her literally built it themselves and steered into it. Glorious. ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/dzf9pyKJMj — Brendan May (@bmay) August 11, 2025

These people are so stupid they’re barely functioning as human beings. — Sam Wilson (@simonwilson2304) August 10, 2025

“The #Titanic sank because there were too many people on it.“ This is absolutely, 100%, a person who votes for @Nigel_Farage and #Reform. https://t.co/8f4mKqxwle — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) August 11, 2025

Vaguely reminiscent of the time a right wing commentator thundered that she’d be bringing her own bags to the supermarket when the 5p carrier bag charge came in, and so should everyone else, as that would teach the supermarkets, despite this being the entire point of the policy. — Brendan May (@bmay) August 11, 2025

Ladies & gentlemen, Reform voters in a nutshell As thick as pig shit the lot of them https://t.co/JVE6VUVcME — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) August 11, 2025

…and they say 16yr olds shouldn’t get the vote. https://t.co/tu0jp24igD — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) August 11, 2025

They seem remarkably vocal about opposing green energy & denying our sky high bills are anything to do with their beloved Brexit & decades of Tory incompetence. #Brexidiocy — Camilla van Gerbig 3.5% #FBPE (@curiocat13) August 10, 2025

Imagine being British and not knowing why the Titanic sunk. https://t.co/JC44iV5glk — Commie ☭ ♀️ ✌️☮️ (@EatTheRich2025) August 11, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were sticking with the Titanic comparison …

This country is turning into the Titanic ..with far too many people in it..thanks to people like you. — Cary (@Bradpittkin) August 11, 2025

And yet.

We’re 97% empty and I don’t think I’m responsible either way, kid. But thank you for your input, Yet Another Brave Little Juvenile Anonymous Account. — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) August 11, 2025

And also!

She’s sort of right there were too many people for the number of lifeboats. Ridiculing and bullying others is a typical lefty thing to do and is speeding up your fall into irrelevance. — Muser (@muserL12) August 11, 2025

That isn’t why it sank though is it. — Brendan May (@bmay) August 11, 2025

