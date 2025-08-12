Politics brexit

This little Englander’s theory why the Titanic sank speaks volumes how Brexit came to pass

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2025

Next year will mark a decade since the referendum vote that set the United Kingdom on the path to exiting the EU, and it’s pretty much been downhill ever since.

Well, not everyone thinks so obviously, although don’t try to ask (m)any them to pinpoint say, just one benefit of Brexit in all the time that has passed since.

But we mention it again because of this particular Q&A which has gone viral again for reasons which will become obvious, and because it says so much about how that 52-48 vote came to pass.

Mega bloody oof.

And these people surely said it best.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were sticking with the Titanic comparison …

And yet.

And also!

READ MORE

Henry Winkler had the very best response to the idea that women were scared to wear jeans until that Sydney Sweeney ad

Source @LizWebsterSBF