Liz Truss took aim at the UK elite who ‘hate Britain’ and these Brits’ comebacks were suitably brutal and totally on-point

Politics ben shapiro Liz Truss

To the world now of PM for 15 minutes Liz Truss, whose losing battle to stay relevant took her to conservative American pundit Ben Shapiro.

Truss used the interview to take aim at the British elite who she said ‘hate Britain’ and suggested the only thing that could save the country was – you guessed it – a Trump-stule revolution.

Former UK PM Liz Truss on what Britain must learn from Trump pic.twitter.com/ztebsbHZgE — The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) August 11, 2025

Here’s what Truss herself had to say about it.

The elite are trying to suppress the voices of patriots in our country. To restore Britain, we need a Trump style revolution. That means building independent media and dismantling the deep state. https://t.co/meXuZIJWh0 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 11, 2025

And these people were only too happy to help out.

1.

You say the elites hate Britain, but you seem to constantly talk the country down yourself. — dan barker (@danbarker) August 11, 2025

2.

Liz Truss is a former Prime Minister, a former leader of the Conservative Party, has been a member of the privy council for more than a decade and has 24 hour protection from the Metropolitan Police. Who precisely does she think “the elite” is if it’s not her? https://t.co/IMPrBtuYJz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 12, 2025

3.

Gobbing off, running your country down and showing yourself up. Mad conspiracy theories and people laughing at you. I bet people you’ve known for ages cross the road to avoid you. What a miserable existence. Surely you can find something better to do with your life. — Livia Augusta (@LiviaAugusta10) August 12, 2025

4.

Truss is a deranged opportunist Born into Socialist family Then: President of Oxford Uni Lib Dem’s Then: Tory MP Then: Pro EU Then: Anti EU Then: MAGA supporting, climate change denying Trumpite Now:- Rejected by Reform No principles – just shameless opportunism https://t.co/iNJOTMoXvK — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) August 12, 2025

5.

You crashed the economy Liz. — Xena (@Xena_chronicle) August 11, 2025

6.

I’m not really a DECLINE kind of guy but honestly I can’t see Jim Callaghan or Anthony Eden spending their time bad mouthing the U.K. for American coin, can you? https://t.co/oGBkQOiV4n — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) August 12, 2025

7.

As you’re an American, we know your world view is somewhat clouded, so it’s only fair to let you in on this, @trussliz is seen as nothing more than a ridiculous embarrassment and irrelevant here in the UK. — fat lad (@formerlyknow) August 12, 2025

8.