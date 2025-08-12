Celebrity Sydney Sweeney

Henry Winkler had the very best response to the idea that women were scared to wear jeans until that Sydney Sweeney ad

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2025

You’ll be aware of the epic hoopla prompted by Sydney Sweeney’s advert for a particular brand of jeans just a little while back.

But just in case you needed reminding of what all the fuss was about …

And we mention it again because along with all the fury/love/somewhere in between it generated, the star (and the campaign) was also credited with introducing jeans to a whole new generation.

So much so that it prompted @DannyDeraney to post this (with tongue planted firmly in cheek, obviously).

And it prompted the great Henry Winkler to respond with this, a leading contender for tweet of the week (and it’s still only Tuesday).

Boom!

