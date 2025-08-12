Henry Winkler had the very best response to the idea that women were scared to wear jeans until that Sydney Sweeney ad

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney

You’ll be aware of the epic hoopla prompted by Sydney Sweeney’s advert for a particular brand of jeans just a little while back.

But just in case you needed reminding of what all the fuss was about …

Sydney Sweeney for the new American Eagle campaign. pic.twitter.com/TQkOtmObfw — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

And we mention it again because along with all the fury/love/somewhere in between it generated, the star (and the campaign) was also credited with introducing jeans to a whole new generation.

BREAKING: Sorority at the University of Alabama is going VIRAL for wearing Jeans in their latest recruiting video Sydney Sweeney has opened the door for Woman across America to celebrate Pure American Beauty pic.twitter.com/Ok0aDROEBw — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 9, 2025

So much so that it prompted @DannyDeraney to post this (with tongue planted firmly in cheek, obviously).

Before Sydney Sweeney, women were terrified to wear denim. Until now. Thank you Sydney. Because of you, women can wear jeans and be beautiful for the first time! https://t.co/FFYClO2gWj — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 9, 2025

And it prompted the great Henry Winkler to respond with this, a leading contender for tweet of the week (and it’s still only Tuesday).

I have never seen Denim before .. amazing https://t.co/OIYnrzxhWx — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 10, 2025

Boom!

Said by you, this is quite possibly the best response I've seen on this entire matter. You're great. — Dan Steiger (@RealFrozz) August 10, 2025

READ MORE

JD Vance pointed out that Epstein had many left-wing billionaire friends, so the internet buried him under logic and facts

Source @hwinkler4real