This wildly NSFW rant about how Magas should be treated in the U.S. will have you cackling between all of the good points it makes

Politics DEI immigration magas

This rant does a lot of things. It touches on immigration policy, LGBTQ+ rights, DEI, and just about every other third rail topic that has caused a massive divide between political parties.

It’s also funny as hell. Just put your headphones in, because it is wildly NSFW.

The rant from I’ve Had It podcast host Jennifer Welch centers on a simple idea: if you’ve been voting for Trump for the past decade-plus, you support his ideas and policies. Those ideas center on taking away opportunities for anyone who isn’t a straight white person. Ipso facto, Magas shouldn’t be able to enjoy those businesses anymore.

Ban Magas from Mexican restaurants, gay hairdressers, and any other establishments that they rely on for services that come from the very same communities they are tacitly endorsing the elimination of. It’s an extreme argument for extremists. It’s also funny as hell.

The internet stood up to applaud in the comments.

