What do rich people spend money on that we could never imagine exists? – 17 ludicrous purchases made by the one percent

If you’ve ever looked at a rich person and thought they have more money than sense, you may be onto something.

That’s because the wealthy splash their cash on purchases that us plebs could barely comprehend. And we know this because a recent question posed to r/AskReddit decided to follow the money by asking:

‘What do rich people spend money on that we could never imagine exists?’

Here are the top replies that would make Martin Lewis weep …

1.

‘A “Household Chief of Staff.” Not a butler. A logistical CEO for their personal lives who manages the pilots, the yacht crew, the multiple estate managers, the nannies, the art curator, and the person who makes sure the fridge in their fourth home is stocked before they arrive. They’re buying complete insulation from the friction of reality.’

-Ok_Structure6720

2.

‘I did some work at a guy’s house who had an underground parking garage installed under his library so he could have more guests over. It fits eighty cars. Eighty.’

-jkcappy

3.

‘Garde Robe. Basically cloud storage for clothing. They catalog and store your wardrobe and then ship it to wherever you are when you travel. They’ll choose climate and event appropriate attire and even provide themed clothing as needed.’

-BitcoinMD

4.

‘Spent 30 million to line the banks of a river so his guests wouldn’t get their feet muddy when they went swimming.

I’ve told this story before but my brother worked for a fireworks company. This billionaire hired him to do a private show. That alone was $28K.’

-LusciousHam

5.

‘My fiancé’s parents flew the six of us from Detroit to Cleveland on a Thursday evening to eat dinner then back the same night. The amount rich people fly to do mundane things is insane. Edit: The flight was a private jet out of a private airport if that wasn’t obvious.’

StarVulpes

6.

‘In Beverly Hills, rich guy buys the home across the street worth tens of millions of US dollars, had it razed then built a private park, because the home was blocking his view.’

-Advanced-Prototype

7.

‘I used to work for a privately held company run and owned by one individual who was earning $ 2-3 million a year. He asked me if I was interested in making extra money running errands for him. One of the “errands” was to measure the built-in bookshelves in his massive new house, then going to Barnes and Noble to buy enough books to fill every inch of the shelves. The only prerequisite was that the books had to make him appear well-read and intelligent. He gave me a credit card and I spent 6 hours loading a U-Haul with $11,000 worth of books. After that, I spent an entire weekend arranging the books on the shelves. He called me back out a couple of weeks later to “rough up” the books because it was obvious they had never been read.

All in all, he paid me around $ 5,000, plus meals while I was there, to make strangers think he read a lot.’

-squegg

8.

‘There is a branch of insurance that covers kidnapping and ransom. The people who buy that are usually wealthy people who might have a family member or themselves held for ransom. Also companies with overseas offices in less safe areas might provide it for employees.’

-madogvelkor

9.