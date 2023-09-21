This 6 y/o’s infuriating homework had people scratching their heads all over the internet

Weird World

We’ve featured plenty of examples before where children have been set impossibly difficult – and sometimes just impossible – homework, and this one is from the very top drawer.

It went viral on Reddit after it was shared by FeelMyXerath who said: ‘So confused at a 6 year old’s homework.’

And this is why.

Any ideas yet? Because – let’s be honest – we haven’t got a clue about the question, let alone the answer.

Here’s what the good people of Reddit made of it.

‘Obviously this is a private pre-pre-law school. The question is meant to be objected to and argued as it is baseless and speculative without evidence or testimony to support it. ‘As the defense intends to prove, the SYSTEM dropped the paint on its own book. The SYSTEM failed the apples, which were rotten to begin with. ‘Danny committed no other offense than being born into an unforgiving world set up for his failure.’

ForayIntoFillyloo ‘Your honour, the question actually states that the paint fell on the book, so no apples were covered at all.’

petriomelony ‘Okay there are a million things wrong about this but I don’t think he needs to answer because I don’t see a question mark anywhere in that horrendously dumb pile of word garbage. ‘Also there aren’t even 20 apples pictured. There are 16.’

F_Boas ‘It’s also a private school, terrible. I think they’ve just stuck it in and not even read it, probably copy and pasted from something on the Internet.’

FeelMyXerath ‘ReCaptcha training?’

readerf52 ‘I think the idea is to go off the “most” and “least” labels. for the 16 to be labeled as least, it would have to have less than the other group. ‘Basically i think they just want a number between 17 and 20.’

CinnamonJohnny ‘0 apples as Danny dropped the paint on his book and not an apple. ‘I feel like it’s a weird sphinx riddle …’

BlueLiquidPlus ‘I think the answer they’re looking for is “most: 4, least: 0” ‘For those who were baffled like me: The paint is meant to be potentially covering apples. There are 16 shown, and there can’t be more than 20. So between 0 and 4 could be (currently) covered by the paint. ‘Edit: OK. FINE. If you need to know how many apples the ink can cover without my alternative explanation, HERE YOU GO.’

Irregular_Person

And here it is …

Source Reddit u/FeelMyXerath Image Unsplash Ben White