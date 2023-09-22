This dog’s reaction to its owner playing dead is rather unexpected

Animals

It’s something that surely most dog owners have done at some time – playing dead to see just how your pooch will react.

Will it try and nudge and nuzzle you back to life? Will it start barking in an attempt to summon help? Will it administer CPR?

Here’s a video of a dog, shared by Figen over on Twitter, which went for a different, more unexpected option.

Down boy! Put the knife down, boy!

This being Twitter, people had lots to say about it. Here’s a flavour…

1.

The dog wanted to make sure — HΞAVENLY DΞMON (@k9ine97) September 20, 2023

2.

She wasn't breathing! . . . Obviously, he was going to perform a tracheotomy! — Funny Video Express (@FunnyVideoXP) September 20, 2023

3.

Cutting up his dinner — 400 Out The Door (@400OTD) September 21, 2023

4.

That dog said you play around too much, if you not dead yet it’s coming https://t.co/l9hLVP2e00 — Mr. 3PEAT (@Marcus_Twin2) September 21, 2023

5.

Perhaps the dog had seen too many TikToks.

"is it real or is it cake?" — Pee Man (@Graspthee) September 20, 2023

Source TheFigen_ Image Screengrab