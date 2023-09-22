Animals

This dog’s reaction to its owner playing dead is rather unexpected

David Harris. Updated September 22nd, 2023

It’s something that surely most dog owners have done at some time – playing dead to see just how your pooch will react.

Will it try and nudge and nuzzle you back to life? Will it start barking in an attempt to summon help? Will it administer CPR?

Here’s a video of a dog, shared by Figen over on Twitter, which went for a different, more unexpected option.

Down boy! Put the knife down, boy!

This being Twitter, people had lots to say about it. Here’s a flavour…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Perhaps the dog had seen too many TikToks.

READ MORE

Cute dog with big stick plus small door equals one tricky problem

Source TheFigen_ Image Screengrab