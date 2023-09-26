People have been sharing a few notes about this singer’s speedy catwalk performance – and that outfit

Celebrity

Singer Dorian Electra is known for their quirky sense of style, so it was a good match when they modelled this very unusual outfit for AVAVAV.

Dorian Electra walks the runway at the AVAVAV show. pic.twitter.com/MrzCm2et9X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2023

Fashion show or time trials? You decide.

Tweeters had some very funny things to say about it.

1.

Me trying to find the exit to the office after an internal company-wide email goes round asking who has been stealing all the office stationary https://t.co/VmkJUHV8k6 — Josh (@josh_hops) September 25, 2023

2.

me walking into work when the caffeine and anxiety hit at the same time https://t.co/iKBnV69DYQ — ⁷ is dead ᴮᴱ (@jksearmole) September 25, 2023

3.

Me 5 minutes after giving my 3 year old a new book of stickers https://t.co/siC1LuMeZV — Carl Donnelly (@CarlDonnelly) September 25, 2023

4.

This is me walking to reception when they tell me there is a client acting like a jerk. https://t.co/ftZ8EuxuaP — doberman424 (@dobergirl) September 24, 2023

5.

how did no one bust out laughing https://t.co/D9UCuGGXan — dyl (@speckvoices) September 25, 2023

6.

7.

My cats on their way to harass me for food at 2 am https://t.co/gYq17O99Au — Maisie Lynn Rose City Comic Con (@MaisieLynn17) September 25, 2023

8.

me aa a kid when my mom bought me embarrassing clothes and then made me try it on to show her https://t.co/7oz7d9aztb — j (@wolfboykatsuki) September 25, 2023

9.

She's walking in 1.5x — (@riqueziito) September 24, 2023

10.

For any tourists planning on visiting London, this is the speed with which you should walk xx https://t.co/4FjloaKNI8 — maxine (@maxinethepoet) September 25, 2023

11.

When you storm out in a huff but forget your phone https://t.co/UQhcz0ffG0 — Rossco (@R055C089) September 25, 2023

12.

me trying to get my steps in at 23:59 https://t.co/DcczfZdKgF — achmatkamaar (@achmatkamaar) September 25, 2023

Of course, there were other models.

AVAVAV Always put On a Great Show pic.twitter.com/tYh6laCV2p — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 24, 2023

It prompted @ZeroSuitCamus to say this.

Dorian Electra actually having the most normal walk in the show is a fun twist https://t.co/SyztzTF8jX — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) September 25, 2023

