The Water Cup Challenge is the wet version of Jenga you didn’t know you needed in your life
A Redditor named lewis_3575 had us on the edge of our seats as we became unreasonably invested in this water cup challenge.
The title ‘Men are simple creatures!’ is one way of looking at it, but that’s definitely a game for anyone and everyone.
The clip of fitness YouTuber Browney and his crew was a hit, getting 40,000 upvotes in a day.
This is just Wet Jenga.
DMZack
The surface tension is killing me.
pj1972
This is the kind of thing I picture happening at Mormon missions.
SillyKniggit
No, but why was I hooked?
Plastic Willow
This is exactly how surface tension was discovered back in 200AD.
FaithlessFalse55
That glass should be on a scale to see who, exactly and by how much, got the most water in the glass.
NGL, this looks stupid fun.
Misanthrope-3000
He chugged that like most frat boys chug at a kegger. Spilling a third on the ground.
LikeSexOnlyCheaper
Pretty wholesome group of lads.
aussie_catt
I can see the tension in this room just watching them!
Chr0nicPirate
I can easily imagine a bunch of women doing this.
TB1969
icrackcorn was familiar with a less healthy version.
I used to play a game like this, but instead you pour beer into a narrow cup, float a shot glass on top, and take turns pouring liquor into the shot glass. You sink it you drink it. It’s a popular Korean drinking game that we call Titanic.
One of their other challenges looked a lot trickier.
We’ll probably stick with the water thing.
