Watch this crow’s pure delight at winning a game of Noughts and Crosses

Poke Staff. Updated April 21st, 2024

Over on Instagram (and TikTok), a Russian man named Alexander shares clips of the time he spends with a crow named Gosha. As you do.

Crows are incredibly smart. They solve problems, they use tools, and they trick men into setting them up social media accounts, only to publicly humiliate them in a game of noughts and crosses.

We love how excited Gosha was when he won. These are a few favourite comments left by Instagram users.

Beautiful – and very smart.
val_pantano

He raised his head like “ahhah I gotchu I gotchu”.
creativejarod

He knew he won.
kuppreese

After @MasayukiTsuda2 posted it on Twitter/X, Gosha really got people in a flap.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Somebody had to say it.

Okay, Gosha – now try chess.

