Watch this crow’s pure delight at winning a game of Noughts and Crosses

Over on Instagram (and TikTok), a Russian man named Alexander shares clips of the time he spends with a crow named Gosha. As you do.

Crows are incredibly smart. They solve problems, they use tools, and they trick men into setting them up social media accounts, only to publicly humiliate them in a game of noughts and crosses.

We love how excited Gosha was when he won. These are a few favourite comments left by Instagram users.

Beautiful – and very smart.

He raised his head like “ahhah I gotchu I gotchu”.

He knew he won.

After @MasayukiTsuda2 posted it on Twitter/X, Gosha really got people in a flap.

Smart bird and the joy when it wins voron_gosha_tv

pic.twitter.com/w5CKaPSkMe — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 21, 2024

Watching this smart bird in action is a reminder of the incredible intelligence and beauty of nature — Victoria Kay (@babevickycruz) April 21, 2024

The moment he completed it, he knew right away that he won — Ubaid Khalid (@Ubaidbuzz) April 21, 2024

A small dose of joy and wonder. https://t.co/Xz36IIHNlu — laine thompson (@marlinhoister) April 21, 2024

Wow — Scott Campbell (@9SCOBELL) April 21, 2024

Somebody had to say it.

He is positively crowing with delight. — Jamie A (@JamieAdStories) April 21, 2024

Okay, Gosha – now try chess.

