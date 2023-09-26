Took us far too long to spot the motorcycle passenger’s hilarious schoolboy error and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Videos

When riding a motorcyle it’s always important to wear a helmet, obviously, and that includes the passenger. Just not like this.

Took us far too long to spot it. How about you?

Ah…Now what do we have here pic.twitter.com/TIyw5NMJ4X — Electric Blue (@Only9built) September 25, 2023

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

They live among us https://t.co/WwpL6xNZnL — Ade (@AdeGuest91) September 25, 2023

Lolololol Holy shit I just noticed it..ok it took me a minute I was looking for something to happen — Chris swan (@Chrissw48771547) September 25, 2023

…so does the chin strap sit in her mouth like a horse's bit? pic.twitter.com/bXU0tyjEbI — ★Firebrand★ (@Nemoticon) September 25, 2023

The more you look, the more you realise then suddenly POW pic.twitter.com/3NE17P5WgT — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 26, 2023

Lets just hope, for multiple reasons, that she doesn't come off — Phil P (@PhiL_P) September 25, 2023

Source Twitter @Only9built H/T Twitter @disappoptimism