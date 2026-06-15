US donald trump europe white house

A Maga said Europeans simply could not conceive something as magnificent as Donald Trump’s White House motorcycle stunts and these Europeans were only too happy to help

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2026

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As you’ll have probably seen elsewhere already, Donald Trump’s been having an especially on-brand party at the White House to commemorate 250 years of the United States and, er, 80 years of Donald Trump.

As well as various spectacularly inflated men knocking seven bells out of each other, the celebrations included daredevil motorcyclists doing various stunts across the White House lawns.

And we mention it because on Maga was so in awe of this two-wheeled tomfoolery that they were moved to suggest that the European mind simply could not conceive – could not conceive, well tell you! – of such magnificence.

And we mention it because these Europeans were only too happy to help, and very satisfying it was too.

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