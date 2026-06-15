A Maga said Europeans simply could not conceive something as magnificent as Donald Trump’s White House motorcycle stunts and these Europeans were only too happy to help

US donald trump europe white house

As you’ll have probably seen elsewhere already, Donald Trump’s been having an especially on-brand party at the White House to commemorate 250 years of the United States and, er, 80 years of Donald Trump.

As well as various spectacularly inflated men knocking seven bells out of each other, the celebrations included daredevil motorcyclists doing various stunts across the White House lawns.

And we mention it because on Maga was so in awe of this two-wheeled tomfoolery that they were moved to suggest that the European mind simply could not conceive – could not conceive, well tell you! – of such magnificence.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/psSm8HpK03 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 14, 2026

And we mention it because these Europeans were only too happy to help, and very satisfying it was too.

1.

The European mind understands it perfectly. This is what imperial decadence looks like: public institutions converted into branded spectacle, civic memory replaced by adrenaline theater, and the People’s House turned into a content backdrop for regime propaganda. The joke is not… https://t.co/aGEM0dyhFS — Jamie Walters, CAIA (@JWalters314) June 14, 2026

2.

Yes indeed, Europeans are laughing at you. https://t.co/hqtfipUXqJ — Frid 🇪🇺🦌 (@Frid45) June 14, 2026

3.

The European mind can absolutely comprehend and recognize this for what it is: the personalization of power, the desacralization of democratic institutions, and the institutionalization of corruption. https://t.co/oAt8kDxP0J — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) June 14, 2026

4.

The phrase “bread and circuses” was invented in the ancient Rome.

Pretty sure that was in Europe. https://t.co/El2UXJasK9 — Ania_In_UA (@Ania_In_UA) June 14, 2026

5.

The European mind rightly thinks it is tacky, tone-deaf, vulgar, lowbrow, low-IQ, and ignorant. Only the dumbest, most base, crass, and stupid could be entertained by this. — MercuryMarin(er)Strade (@MarinStrade) June 14, 2026

6.

And the honest and decent American mind can’t accept this. Because it’s grifting garbage done in our name to our country. You’re a dishonorable person whose actions besmirch the office you hold. https://t.co/S8njcs5xBB — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) June 14, 2026

7.

The Simpson and Idiocracy did it first. pic.twitter.com/2FxyDHMnGi — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) June 14, 2026

8.