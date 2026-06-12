Pics donald trump food and drink

Donald Trump said you had to go to Japan to get America’s finest lobster and this fisherman’s A++ response was simply cracking

Poke Reporter. Updated June 12th, 2026

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Turns out Donald Trump knows as much about the sea as he does air, land and everything else.

Specifically, lobsters, and the especially delicious Maine Lobsters which the president said people have to travel all the way to Japan to eat because of, well, stuff.

Imagine! Japan!

And when we say imagine you really do have to imagine because it’s not true, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

And while there were plenty of on-point responses …

… no-one said it better than this person.

‘Hi, Donald. Midcoast Mainer here.

‘You did not, in fact, “have to go to Japan” to get a Maine lobster before you. We sold millions. Our lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S.

‘It’s a big reason why people come here, in case you didn’t know!

‘If anything is hurting our lobstermen, it’s inflation (which you apparently “love”).

‘Also, exactly *zero* Maine fishermen run their boats at three knots. More like 30 knots—and some go even faster. You should check out a lobster boat race sometime!

‘I think it might be time for one of your famous Oval Office naps, because you have ZERO idea what you’re talking about.’

Nailed it!

To conclude …

Source @atrupar