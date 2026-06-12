Donald Trump said you had to go to Japan to get America’s finest lobster and this fisherman’s A++ response was simply cracking

Pics donald trump food and drink

Turns out Donald Trump knows as much about the sea as he does air, land and everything else.

Specifically, lobsters, and the especially delicious Maine Lobsters which the president said people have to travel all the way to Japan to eat because of, well, stuff.

Imagine! Japan!

Trump lies that before he came around, “you had go to Japan to get a Maine lobster” pic.twitter.com/Aj0KIGS1EF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2026

And when we say imagine you really do have to imagine because it’s not true, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

And while there were plenty of on-point responses …

He sits there and lies and lies and lies. They all know he’s lying.

They know.

But they laugh.

Like he’s their infirm grandfather on his death bed. Gramps says the craziest stuff doesn’t he?! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2026

Are the people that went to Japan to get a Maine lobster the same people that didn’t know dumb ended in ‘B?’ — Mason (@masonisonx) June 11, 2026

It would be pure comedy as he air-accordions his lies it he wasn’t killing economies, killing international relations and most importantly, killing people. — CalmCanuck 🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@colinabwallace) June 11, 2026

… no-one said it better than this person.

Hi, Donald. Midcoast Mainer here. You did not, in fact, “have to go to Japan” to get a Maine lobster before you. We sold millions. Our lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S. It’s a big reason why people come here, in case you didn’t know! If anything is… https://t.co/smjtud1H6n — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) June 11, 2026

‘Hi, Donald. Midcoast Mainer here. ‘You did not, in fact, “have to go to Japan” to get a Maine lobster before you. We sold millions. Our lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S. ‘It’s a big reason why people come here, in case you didn’t know! ‘If anything is hurting our lobstermen, it’s inflation (which you apparently “love”). ‘Also, exactly *zero* Maine fishermen run their boats at three knots. More like 30 knots—and some go even faster. You should check out a lobster boat race sometime! ‘I think it might be time for one of your famous Oval Office naps, because you have ZERO idea what you’re talking about.’

Nailed it!

When his arms are flapping

The lying liar starts yapping — Amy B (@amyblance2000) June 11, 2026

My god he’s crazy — veevee (@valleonardcomc1) June 11, 2026

To conclude …

Source @atrupar