Politics JCPOA Pete hegseth strait of hormuz

Pete Hegseth tried to explain why his Iran deal is better than Obama’s and this reporter’s one line response left him stammering

Saul Hutson. Updated June 15th, 2026

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There used to be peace in the Middle East, specifically between the United States and Iran. Barack Obama brokered a deal with world super powers to limit Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone got on the same page and adhered to a set of guidelines agreed upon by all.

Then Donald Trump and his gang of misfits bulldozed their way into the White House.

Now the world is on fire.

Just don’t try telling that to Pete Hegseth.

The Secretary of Defense had a blustery and embarrassing visit with CBS over the weekend. Many topics were discussed, but he was ostensibly there to boast about a new peace deal with Iran.

Instead of praise, Pete was met with confrontation. This is the same deal the US had in place before Donald Trump decided to start attacking any nation who dare disagree with him.

When Pete was confronted with this information, he got mad and stumbled over his words. Enjoy:

If Pete is waiting for a big pat on the back and a Nobel Peace Prize for his boss, he is going to be waiting a long time. His argument that America is now in a position of strength is empty. Everyone can see that America is backing into the same deal in place before, but only after spending millions and killing thousands.

The replies weren’t shy about Pete’s hollow attempt at confidence.

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