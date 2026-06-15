People shared the things that don’t sound like insults but do the job very effectively indeed – 17 cracking putdowns hiding in plain sight

Life funny insults

There are insults and there are insults, and then there are those especially satisfying insults which don’t at first sight sound like insults at all.

If we’re confusing you as much as we’re confusing us, then it’s probably time to cut to this Redditor’s Q&A which went all kind of viral because, well, look.

What is your favourite insult that doesn’t sound like an insult?

This was their particular favourite.

Wisdom has been chasing you but you have always been faster.

And it prompted no end of replies, of which these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

‘It’s impressive how you manage to stay so confident.’

FelixCulpa01

2.

When someone gives you unsolicited advice, tell them it’s “worth every penny I paid for it.”

smileyeiley

3.

I don’t care what all the other guys say, you’re a hell of a worker, man.

Sir Mook

4.

‘From the movie Spanglish “Maybe your low self esteem is just common sense.”‘

Unknownkowalski

5.

“You look like you’re easy to draw.”

Iam_brokebroke

6.

Whenever someone tries to do a job quick rather than right, call them “Turbo”.

Rafapex

7.

”That’s nice dear” aka the granny version of ”cool story bro”.

ahjteam

8.

‘I hope the rest of your day is as pleasant as you are.’

Astramancer_

9.