News children Keir Starmer social media

This pupil’s eloquent response to Keir Starmer’s U-16s social media ban was already good but the payoff was absolute killer

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2026

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Keir Starmer’s latest attempt to come up with a legacy – any legacy! – before he gets turfed out of Downing Street has seen him announce a ban on social media for under-16s.

Not all social media, just the interesting bits, and it’s fair to say it’s down down with under-16s just as well as it’s gone down with the big tech companies. Badly.

That’s not to say it’s a bad idea, obviously, but we mention it becasue of this particular pupil’s response caught live by the good people of BBC Breakfast.

It was already a most eloquent take (whether you agree or not) but the last line was absolutely killer.

Can imagine their teachers being both very proud and totally horrified at the same time (expect their star pupil to repeal it when they’re in Downing Street in about, ooh, 30 years time or so).

And these people surely said it best.

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