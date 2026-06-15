This pupil’s eloquent response to Keir Starmer’s U-16s social media ban was already good but the payoff was absolute killer

News children Keir Starmer social media

Keir Starmer’s latest attempt to come up with a legacy – any legacy! – before he gets turfed out of Downing Street has seen him announce a ban on social media for under-16s.

We are banning social media access for under 16s. These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life. I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Not all social media, just the interesting bits, and it’s fair to say it’s down down with under-16s just as well as it’s gone down with the big tech companies. Badly.

That’s not to say it’s a bad idea, obviously, but we mention it becasue of this particular pupil’s response caught live by the good people of BBC Breakfast.

It was already a most eloquent take (whether you agree or not) but the last line was absolutely killer.

WATCH: School children react to the UK social media ban for under-16s live on BBC News pic.twitter.com/BC9NSegMrf — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 15, 2026

Can imagine their teachers being both very proud and totally horrified at the same time (expect their star pupil to repeal it when they’re in Downing Street in about, ooh, 30 years time or so).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“Stare at a wall” is so apt bc there is literally nothing for kids to do here anymore. Parks are for young children, so teens get chased out, everything is super expensive so you can’t go on a day out, and there’s precious little nature left to explore. Thats all you can do. https://t.co/jprEDozs09 — Undead Never Dies V. IV 〓〓 (@UndeadCantDie) June 15, 2026

2.

no jobs, rising retirement age, weak social safety nets if you aren’t a pensioner, and now they can’t even tweet about it lmao. what does this country actually offer to young people? https://t.co/GsyV0LMZdP — confusion (@confusionkys) June 15, 2026

3.

“ugh, kids these days are so miserable”

well, when theyre awake to the world and realise how shit it is and then their government decide to ban them from the one thing that gives them a sense of community, its gonna make them miserable innit. https://t.co/O98MrlNCc9 — Bubbles (they/he)️‍⚧️ (@Monkey2Bubble) June 15, 2026

4.

The delivery of that last line from the girl at the desk. https://t.co/amngD6GkP0 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 15, 2026

5.

Really wish one of them called Starmer a wanker on live tv https://t.co/f7pepe3gLN — Rose (@revengescores) June 15, 2026

6.

This is what makes me patriotic https://t.co/VdFMRL3V4N — // (@aggzzx) June 15, 2026

7.