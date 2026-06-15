Riley Gaines caught on camera being told what her values are by her sponsors – 15 replies brought to you by people who can actually think for themselves

Politics fail riley gaines sponsors

Riley Gaines rose to national prominence by once tying for 5th place in a swim race – seriously – and has managed to remain in the American spotlight ever since because she complains so long and hard about transgender athletes. No, seriously.

And if anything sums up the state of Trump’s America right now, then it might be that.

Which is just about all the context you need before we bring you to her podcast, where she was recently caught on camera being fed her values by her paid sponsor, Patriot Mobile.

And it’s quite the watch, it really is.

MAGA-influencer Riley Gaines being told/paid by Patriot Mobile handlers what her “sincerely held” beliefs are in leaked video. Mar-A-Lago Face is a phenomenon that needs to be studied academically. pic.twitter.com/IvdBNAdzqc — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) June 13, 2026

Not everyone (no-one) was surprised by the complete lack of free or independent thought here and it prompted no end of responses. These people surely said it best.

1.

This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen in my life https://t.co/x3FwmBMHrX — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 13, 2026

2.

This is all of them. They’re all so transparently fake/paid. https://t.co/mYilwJxY8M — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) June 14, 2026

3.

Typical MAGA hive mind disease. “Quick, someone tell me what my beliefs are again.. in order?” 😵‍💫 — Ryan Harris (@RyanHar16220125) June 13, 2026

4.

that vacancy in her eyes….there is no active thought process….just being led …. — VoidScreamer (@theun4seen) June 13, 2026

5.

There’s virtually no sincerity left in the MAGA media ecosystem. All that remains are grifters parroting talking points that someone higher up the chain provided them, and this cycle repeats all the way down. https://t.co/MoRN8E4YyU — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) June 13, 2026

6.

It’s all a grift.

It’s all a show.

It’s all fake. And yeah MAGA, they think you’re stupid becuse you fall for it. https://t.co/zPrMvFPGcm — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 13, 2026

7.