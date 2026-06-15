Politics fail riley gaines sponsors

Riley Gaines caught on camera being told what her values are by her sponsors – 15 replies brought to you by people who can actually think for themselves

Saul Hutson. Updated June 15th, 2026

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Riley Gaines rose to national prominence by once tying for 5th place in a swim race – seriously – and has managed to remain in the American spotlight ever since because she complains so long and hard about transgender athletes. No, seriously.

And if anything sums up the state of Trump’s America right now, then it might be that.

Which is just about all the context you need before we bring you to her podcast, where she was recently caught on camera being fed her values by her paid sponsor, Patriot Mobile.

And it’s quite the watch, it really is.

Not everyone (no-one) was surprised by the complete lack of free or independent thought here and it prompted no end of responses. These people surely said it best.

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