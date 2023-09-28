Celebrity

David Bowie on Extras has just gone wildly viral again and it’s always a 5-star treat

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2023

This fabulous moment from Ricky Gervais’s Extras has been going wildly viral on Twitter for no good reason – well, apart from the fact it’s so very, very good.

It’s the second episode of the second series which aired all the way back in 2006, featuring the late, great David Bowie, and it’s always a 5-star treat.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it this time round.

Ah yes, this!

Source @SueTaylor_