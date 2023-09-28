David Bowie on Extras has just gone wildly viral again and it’s always a 5-star treat

Celebrity

This fabulous moment from Ricky Gervais’s Extras has been going wildly viral on Twitter for no good reason – well, apart from the fact it’s so very, very good.

It’s the second episode of the second series which aired all the way back in 2006, featuring the late, great David Bowie, and it’s always a 5-star treat.

Just brilliant, timeless comedy ✨@rickygervais co-wrote this song with David Bowie ❤️

pic.twitter.com/hW0LwXsh2Y — Sue (@SueTaylor_) September 27, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it this time round.

Every time I watch this clip, & I mean, EVERY time, I laugh until I snort helplessly, like a pig @rickygervais https://t.co/jnCDscHBm5 — J. Dreyfus Esq & Master Hobbes (blue tick each) (@DreyfusJames) September 28, 2023

Comedy and tragedy blended perfectly. Its like watching someone attend their own roast. — Quackers World (@QuackersWorld) September 27, 2023

If you've never seen this, it's really one of the funniest 2 minutes of TV ever. https://t.co/epQG1yFffN — Brian Lowry (@blowryontv) September 27, 2023

Having Bowie do this is an amazing highlight to any career. — Newtonbomb (@Wesleymooch) September 27, 2023

I totally forgot about this. It’s great. https://t.co/f2pTIJBrxb — Kathleen Schmidt (@KathMSchmidt) September 27, 2023

Love Bowie’s acting in this … so natural … brilliant . — Cathal O' Connell (@CathalOConnel12) September 27, 2023

I’ve seen this so many times and I wish I could watch it again for the first time https://t.co/XWhF0axzZb — Paul Tjaden (@TjadenPaul) September 27, 2023

One of my all time favorite moments from Extras. There is another that sends me. pic.twitter.com/1J94Ae0FhB — Tripps the Petty Beech (@TrippsTheLight) September 27, 2023

Ah yes, this!

