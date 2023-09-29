Simply the most blistering and entertaining 82 seconds you’ll ever watch in Congress

US

This is surely the most entertaining thing we’ve ever seen in Congress. A low bar we know, but this clears it by some distance.

It’s Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s fabulously straight-talking takedown of Republicans and their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

And it’s simply magnificent.

Stick it on repeat!

And here are just a few of the many, many things people have been saying about it.

I have a new favorite Congresswoman. Watch. This. Clip. https://t.co/r1iQTp6THY — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 28, 2023

BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS the Biden Impeachment Inquiry & Donald Trump! This is an absolute must-watch & share. Follow @JasmineForUS pic.twitter.com/LXiZ9TvU7z — Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) September 28, 2023

Well damn…she should be our press secretary….she kept it all the way …and with no fucks given….this was awesome — OG55A (@2gangsta4cnn) September 28, 2023

This is the greatest moment of advocacy in the modern Congress that I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/F2tqOsxYEJ — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) September 28, 2023

THIS is how it’s done. https://t.co/VRAdn6706b — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 29, 2023

OMG, well said,

I know I love Jasmine Crockett,

I'm sure her parents do also, lol. — Truth or consequences (@dandersen9465) September 28, 2023

I am totally retweeting this because @JasmineForUS nails it SHUT. Watch to the end. https://t.co/FtSQ1RmgT5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2023

I swear I adore her. Like a deep, deep love. https://t.co/qrQzRywcvV — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 29, 2023

ALL of this right here!!! — Civics and Civility are essential! (@BeaReno) September 28, 2023

I… don't think I've ever seen anyone take the House Oversight Committee to church before, but that's exactly what happened here. https://t.co/Xw47GKgspS — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 28, 2023

Only one question remained.

Has the phrase "in the shitter" ever been spoken aloud in Congress before? https://t.co/QMI0ACD3Nm — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) September 28, 2023

Source @Acyn