Simply the most blistering and entertaining 82 seconds you’ll ever watch in Congress
This is surely the most entertaining thing we’ve ever seen in Congress. A low bar we know, but this clears it by some distance.
It’s Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s fabulously straight-talking takedown of Republicans and their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.
And it’s simply magnificent.
Omg wow this pic.twitter.com/fnYcAXzcNf
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023
Stick it on repeat!
And here are just a few of the many, many things people have been saying about it.
Omg is an understatement!#WOWZA https://t.co/M49JISAdJF
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 28, 2023
I have a new favorite Congresswoman.
Watch. This. Clip.
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 28, 2023
BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS the Biden Impeachment Inquiry & Donald Trump!
This is an absolute must-watch & share.
Follow @JasmineForUS pic.twitter.com/LXiZ9TvU7z
— Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) September 28, 2023
Well damn…she should be our press secretary….she kept it all the way …and with no fucks given….this was awesome
— OG55A (@2gangsta4cnn) September 28, 2023
This is the greatest moment of advocacy in the modern Congress that I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/F2tqOsxYEJ
— Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) September 28, 2023
THIS is how it’s done. https://t.co/VRAdn6706b
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 29, 2023
OMG, well said,
I know I love Jasmine Crockett,
I'm sure her parents do also, lol.
— Truth or consequences (@dandersen9465) September 28, 2023
I am totally retweeting this because @JasmineForUS nails it SHUT. Watch to the end. https://t.co/FtSQ1RmgT5
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2023
I swear I adore her. Like a deep, deep love. https://t.co/qrQzRywcvV
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 29, 2023
ALL of this right here!!!
— Civics and Civility are essential! (@BeaReno) September 28, 2023
I… don't think I've ever seen anyone take the House Oversight Committee to church before, but that's exactly what happened here. https://t.co/Xw47GKgspS
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 28, 2023
Only one question remained.
Has the phrase "in the shitter" ever been spoken aloud in Congress before? https://t.co/QMI0ACD3Nm
— Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) September 28, 2023
Source @Acyn