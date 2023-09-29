US

Simply the most blistering and entertaining 82 seconds you’ll ever watch in Congress

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2023

This is surely the most entertaining thing we’ve ever seen in Congress. A low bar we know, but this clears it by some distance.

It’s Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s fabulously straight-talking takedown of Republicans and their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

And it’s simply magnificent.

Stick it on repeat!

And here are just a few of the many, many things people have been saying about it.

Only one question remained.

Source @Acyn