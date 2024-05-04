The New York Times Mini got creative and people had some really cross words

Entertainment puzzles

The New York Times games section is a delight for the puzzle fiends of the world. It’s the home of Wordle, Connections and Spelling Bee, as well as its very popular Crossword and the smaller (and free) version – The Mini.

Friday’s Mini raised eyebrows and blood-pressures, when the writer, Joel Fagliano, got creative. Fancy giving it a go?

ACROSS 1. Baseball level just below the majors 4. Letters written on a bottle of poison, in the cartoons 5. Three, on a grandfather clock 6. Tic-tac-toe winner 7. “Delicious!” DOWN 1. “What goes up must come down,” e.g. 2. x + y = y + x, e.g. 3. This is a given

Finished? Click through after the gif to see the completed grid.

via GIPHY