The New York Times Mini got creative and people had some really cross words

Poke Staff. Updated May 4th, 2024

The New York Times games section is a delight for the puzzle fiends of the world. It’s the home of Wordle, Connections and Spelling Bee, as well as its very popular Crossword and the smaller (and free) version – The Mini.

Friday’s Mini raised eyebrows and blood-pressures, when the writer, Joel Fagliano, got creative. Fancy giving it a go?

A three by five crossword grid.

ACROSS

1. Baseball level just below the majors

4. Letters written on a bottle of poison, in the cartoons

5. Three, on a grandfather clock

6. Tic-tac-toe winner

7. “Delicious!”

DOWN

1. “What goes up must come down,” e.g.

2. x + y = y + x, e.g.

3. This is a given

Finished? Click through after the gif to see the completed grid.

