Celebrity films showbiz

17 pointedly funny things people said about Anya Taylor-Joy’s fabulous Furiosa premier look

Poke Staff. Updated May 3rd, 2024

To the premiere of the fifth in the Max Max series of films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where one of its stars, Anya Taylor-Joy, made something of a stir on the red carpet.

Joy plays the role of Furiosa (previously portrayed by Charlize Theron) and chose an entirely appropriate look for the event.

As amazing as it is surely impractical, it prompted no end of comment on Twitter, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2