17 pointedly funny things people said about Anya Taylor-Joy’s fabulous Furiosa premier look

To the premiere of the fifth in the Max Max series of films, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where one of its stars, Anya Taylor-Joy, made something of a stir on the red carpet.

Joy plays the role of Furiosa (previously portrayed by Charlize Theron) and chose an entirely appropriate look for the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the FURIOSA

premiere in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Zw4kAZhYSD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 2, 2024

As amazing as it is surely impractical, it prompted no end of comment on Twitter, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Achilles when they keep missing his heel https://t.co/ot7l7AEq4m — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) May 3, 2024

2.

Chasing after her with several hundred chunks of cheese & pineapple https://t.co/fFbnzJkn9i — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 2, 2024

3.

Walking out of the ancient temple after triggering every single trap on my way out https://t.co/tRud4VjmsK — Greg the Sorcerer (@gregthesorcerer) May 2, 2024

4.

Sure, it looks cool, fine. But when she’s full of popcorn and tango iceblast and needs the bathroom halfway through the film, how many eyes is she taking out as she squeezes past everyone. Utterly thoughtless tbh https://t.co/VzTT1BqI3v — Max – The People’s Champion (@GongWe) May 3, 2024

5.

So how does she sit down? — Mystery (@myster700) May 2, 2024

6.

Anya-Taylor Joy wearing an impressive anti-Magpie hat. pic.twitter.com/O4MhoY6yfD — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) May 2, 2024

7.

welcome back boromir son of gondor https://t.co/RG2L7l4XMz — xenia (@soupsizedocean) May 2, 2024

8.

Saint Sebastian cornering Diocletian on a staircase to lecture him on his mistreatment of Christians. https://t.co/9p7m48ujXm — Sacha Coward (@sacha_coward) May 3, 2024

9.