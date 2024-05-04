Rob McElhenney had a one-word takedown of Jerry Seinfeld’s claim that the Left have killed sitcoms

Celebrity comedy

The latest elderly comedian to claim you can’t say anything now because of woke – thought not in those exact words – is Jerry Seinfeld, co-writer and star of Seinfeld, in which he played an unlikeable comedian.

It must have been quite a stretch.

He explained to the New Yorker that there’s no comedy on TV because of the extreme Left. Yeah, we know. We heard it too.

Discussing Film covered it, picking up on one storyline he feels wouldn’t get past the comedy-killing Lefties.

Jerry Seinfeld says he wouldn’t be able to do many jokes from ‘SEINFELD’ in today’s world. “[One would be] Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway.’ Do you think I could get that episode on the air… pic.twitter.com/noucC5NUMJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 29, 2024

People weren’t convinced his comedy had been particulary edgy in the first place, and they weren’t buying his hard-done-by act.

1.

For the last 20 years Seinfeld has been doing this joke about Chinese people and chopsticks that’s so racist and cringe it makes Krusty the Klown look elegant but go off you ancient fossil. https://t.co/hdkY2fSk02 — Sunil Sarwal (@SunilSarwal) April 29, 2024

2.

Listening to Jerry Seinfeld, the least edgy comic in the history of comedy, complain about wokeness and PC limiting comedy is peak man-baby stuff — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) May 1, 2024

3.

It's a bit much for Seinfeld to be whining about "you couldn't do that on TV these days" due to "wokeness" when in the 90s his own stand-up material was deemed not good enough and dropped from that sitcom. The one he starred in. And wrote. And produced. And was named after him. — Dean Burnett (@[email protected]) (@garwboy) May 2, 2024

4.

"You couldn't make Seinfeld today" yes you absolutely could. Seinfeld isn't that fucking edgy. it remains popular to this day. Jerry's entire comedy career is based on harmless, banal observations crafted for wide audiences. he didn't even swear. what the hell is he talking about https://t.co/ka6HbZAXlE — Rob (@robrousseau) April 29, 2024

5.

Jerry Seinfeld saying you can't write sitcoms anymore because of woke despite the fact his old writing partner just wrapped up a 24-year run of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, is arguably the funniest thing he's done in decades – funnier even than Bee Movie, perhaps — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) April 29, 2024

6.

I’m sorry, but if you’re still taking Jerry fucking Seinfeld seriously in regards to the state of comedy in the year 2024, I’ve got a timeshare to sell you https://t.co/HTzaHw3dl6 — Chase (@_chasetofer) April 29, 2024

7.

Jerry Seinfeld is on the New Yorker Radio Hour blaming "the extreme left" & "PC crap" for why there are no sitcoms anymore. Not streamers or any systemic reasons that we *just* saw at play with the WGA strike. Just "The wokes won't let us make comedy anymore." Absolute brain rot. — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) April 26, 2024

8.

There are a few points to unpack: 1) There has always and will always be comedy TV shows 2) Jerry Seinfeld has done nothing worthy for 25 years, he's no Larry David 3) He MIGHT have a point about "death by committee" but hey, there's capitalism for you https://t.co/lqnKdnkXEt — Jesal (@JesalTV) April 29, 2024

9.

Seinfeld is right, wokeness has killed bold, boundary-pushing TV comedy ideas like Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee. You're just not allowed to have big, game-changing ideas like that any more, because of ULEZ and woke. — Joz Norris (@JozNorris) May 1, 2024

10.

The best joke Jerry Seinfeld has in him is how he is convinced that Seinfeld was edgy. https://t.co/oBVls8YjIB — A. Bartaway❤️✊✌️ (@Bartaway) April 30, 2024

11.

If these quotes are any indication, Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t actually watch any TV. https://t.co/K6akDbB6GH — Jeremy Fassler (@J_fassler) April 30, 2024

In answer to what Seinfeld obviously thought was a rhetorical question on being able to get an episode about exploiting homeless people on air these days, co-writer and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney had a one-word devastating comeback.

His succinct comment went down well.

Jerry Seinfeld: "You can't be funny anymore because of woke" Rob McElhenney: "We've been ruining Cricket's life since 2005" https://t.co/7OxAGZHwO5 — DP: MLB SVP of Nacho Consumption (@_DP487) April 30, 2024

Exactly, this whole argument falls to shit when it’s always sunny exists. Also, Fuck Seinfeld’s pretentious ass corporate retreat comedy. https://t.co/VknZIsBCl1 pic.twitter.com/83rlUaIviQ — zb. (@Zach182) April 30, 2024

So here for Rob McElhenney roasting Jerry Seinfeld for being a shit hack comedian who wants to whinge about cancel culture instead of being funny for the first time in 25 years https://t.co/sf7BwEOynM — Daniel Jack Paproth (@pappy90) May 2, 2024

You can listen to the full New Yorker Radio Hour interview here.

