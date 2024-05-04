Celebrity comedy

Rob McElhenney had a one-word takedown of Jerry Seinfeld’s claim that the Left have killed sitcoms

Poke Staff. Updated May 4th, 2024

The latest elderly comedian to claim you can’t say anything now because of woke – thought not in those exact words – is Jerry Seinfeld, co-writer and star of Seinfeld, in which he played an unlikeable comedian.

It must have been quite a stretch.

He explained to the New Yorker that there’s no comedy on TV because of the extreme Left. Yeah, we know. We heard it too.

@newyorker On a new episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour, Jerry Seinfeld talks with David Remnick about his new film on the history of Pop-Tarts, the changing norms in comedy, and turning 70. Listen to their full conversation at the link in our bio. #jerryseinfeld #unfrosted #podtok ♬ original sound – The New Yorker

Discussing Film covered it, picking up on one storyline he feels wouldn’t get past the comedy-killing Lefties.

People weren’t convinced his comedy had been particulary edgy in the first place, and they weren’t buying his hard-done-by act.

In answer to what Seinfeld obviously thought was a rhetorical question on being able to get an episode about exploiting homeless people on air these days, co-writer and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney had a one-word devastating comeback.

His succinct comment went down well.

You can listen to the full New Yorker Radio Hour interview here.

