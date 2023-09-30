Kirstie Allsopp was just schooled into next week and it’s magnificent, magnificent, magnificent

Celebrity

There’s been plenty of debate this week about private schools and what can be done to create a teensy, weensy bit more of a level playing field between the privileged elite and the rest of us.

Labour, it turns out, won’t be stripping fee-paying schools of their charitable status but will charge 20% VAT on school fees, among other things. Sounds reasonable to us.

Not to Kirstie Allsopp, though, who took to Twitter or whatever it’s called these days to share her concerns.

like many, many people I don’t know who I’ll vote for at the next election. But I do know that taxing education by putting VAT on school fees is wrong. We don’t tax books, and we should not tax children’s education. @Labour should ditch this plan ASAP. @KeirStarmerPM — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) September 28, 2023

Many people in the public eye privately educate their children, it will be interesting to see how many comment on the taxing of education. If you believe in something you should stand up for it. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) September 28, 2023

Please remember that this debate involves children. Some of the delight being taken in the disruption of a child’s life due to imposing a tax on their education is disturbing. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) September 28, 2023

A helpful reminder there for anyone who’d forgotten the education debate involves children.

Anyway, we mention it because of this rather fabulous exchange which followed, about other things not currently zero VAT rated, and parents who might no longer be able to afford private schooling as a result of Labour’s proposals.





