Kirstie Allsopp was just schooled into next week and it’s magnificent, magnificent, magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2023

There’s been plenty of debate this week about private schools and what can be done to create a teensy, weensy bit more of a level playing field between the privileged elite and the rest of us.

Labour, it turns out, won’t be stripping fee-paying schools of their charitable status but will charge 20% VAT on school fees, among other things. Sounds reasonable to us.

Not to Kirstie Allsopp, though, who took to Twitter or whatever it’s called these days to share her concerns.

A helpful reminder there for anyone who’d forgotten the education debate involves children.

Anyway, we mention it because of this rather fabulous exchange which followed, about other things not currently zero VAT rated, and parents who might no longer be able to afford private schooling as a result of Labour’s proposals.


Bravo, @pieandbeans!

And also this.

To conclude …

Source @jodcoll @pieandbeans