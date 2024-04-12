Life dating drinking tinder

This beer mat designed to help people on a Tinder date is simply brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated April 12th, 2024

We could have done with this beer mat on more than a few occasions, and not just on a first date. In fact, it’s so handy we might just keep it in our wallet.

It’s a beer mat for people who might be struggling on a Tinder date, as made (and shared) by @Thomas_violence over on Twitter.

And it’s just magnificent!

10/10, no notes!

