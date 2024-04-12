This beer mat designed to help people on a Tinder date is simply brilliant

Life dating drinking tinder

We could have done with this beer mat on more than a few occasions, and not just on a first date. In fact, it’s so handy we might just keep it in our wallet.

It’s a beer mat for people who might be struggling on a Tinder date, as made (and shared) by @Thomas_violence over on Twitter.

And it’s just magnificent!

had some coasters made up for the bar to help people on tinder dates pic.twitter.com/BVRGimR2w9 — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) April 12, 2024

10/10, no notes!

This is brilliant did you come up with it? — I’m Ryan (@rynowill75) April 12, 2024

yeah! i also did a really shithouse drawing for the other side that's too bad to post online — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) April 12, 2024

And we liked this too.

It's lovely but the kind of people who will have answers to these questions that are worth listening to are also the people that don't need this coaster — Andrew Middleton (@EcoAndrewTRC) April 12, 2024

i'm throwing all 10,000 of them straight into the bin — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) April 12, 2024

And this.

What’s the smallest animal you couldn’t??? — Deacon of Fortitude Valley (@sinkinincum) April 12, 2024

i didn't do much market research on which direction people read but hopefully it's top to bottom — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) April 12, 2024

And if you were thinking about popping in, you can find out more about the Scratch Bar here, which looks every bit as good as the beer mat.

Source @thomas_violence