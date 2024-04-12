This thread about the ‘world’s most criminal cat’ is today’s funniest, loveliest thing

Animals cats

You don’t need to have lived with a cat to appreciate this, but it helps.

It’s a fabulous thread which went viral after it was posted by historian @FionaBowler about the cat they are currently looking after. Specifically, a cat called Reg, ‘the world’s most criminal cat’.

And it’s a leading contender for today’s funniest and loveliest thing.

1.

We’re currently fostering the world’s most criminal cat and this is a thread of his various exploits over the last month. pic.twitter.com/MilnqHbYTn — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

2.

Day one we came downstairs to find that he’d taken out the cat cam we set up to keep an eye on him. Reg 1 – Big Brother 0 pic.twitter.com/BPS01vGRLs — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

3.

Tips his water bowl over, constantly. Splashes in it, treads in it, sits in it. We’ve had to set up a splash zone. pic.twitter.com/EmZaIMXiSw — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

4.

Day three he fully fell into the sink pic.twitter.com/nv1bWT8x10 — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

5.

We think he might have a past in pickpocketed because this is his favourite thing to do with coats pic.twitter.com/OcNr2ia1IY — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

6.

Day five or six he turned the tap on in the kitchen overnight and nearly flooded our entire downstairs. — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

7.

We left him safely in the utility room overnight the next day and came down to this. Note the expanding splash zone for protection from water crimes. pic.twitter.com/n0fFRBGJIF — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

8.

He then managed to knock his bed off the cupboard and fell asleep in it while it was suspended from the scratching post pic.twitter.com/sabj3cPLsv — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

9.

Woke up the next morning to find he’d stolen some scissors and brought them into his bed with him pic.twitter.com/XTdWiYKssF — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

10.

He is constantly getting into the recycling bin and pulling it over. Bins 0 – Reg 1205 pic.twitter.com/U26cM8l6Ip — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

11.

He has recently started scaling the oven to pull tea towels and oven gloves down. There are to be no fabrics hanging in Reg’s house. pic.twitter.com/v45ThjCzEe — Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) April 11, 2024

