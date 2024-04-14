People have been sharing the best nicknames they’ve heard – 22 funny favourites

Twitter funny

If there’s one thing the British do well, apart from making a good cup of tea, it’s coming up with nicknames for mates and colleagues.

This question from VeryBritishProblems used a perfect example.

Yesterday, I heard someone say they had a colleague nicknamed “Photo Finish” because they always leant slightly forward while walking. What’s the best nickname you’ve ever heard? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 11, 2024

There were too many great responses to share them all, but these are some of our favourites.

1.

My husband is called 'Countdown' due to his Polish surname with all the letters — KatyStokesPT (@Katyjstokes) April 11, 2024

2.

I have a rotund goth friend nicknamed Vampire the Buffet Slayer. — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) April 11, 2024

3.

A guy called skateboard cos he wore a trenchcoat down to his feet and looked like he was rolling past you. — BorderGS (@BorderGS) April 11, 2024

4.

My colleague’s university friend always disappeared when it was time to get the drinks in. That got him the nickname “Crime” – because crime never pays — Dave Robertson (@mateypeeps) April 11, 2024

5.

My late grandfather’s army pal was known as ‘carpet’ because his name was Walter Wall. — formby (@formby1971) April 11, 2024

6.

Lad in my school was called Brian.. his nickname was Snail. When his younger brother started school he was immediately nicknamed Slug — NiaTrow (@hazzahhsmum) April 11, 2024

7.

I had a colleague called “Bungalow” because he only had one story… — Piloto_Estevio (@Piloto_Steve) April 11, 2024

8.

We called a work colleague Blister cos he turned up after the hard work had been done….. — Rachie Babe (@MamaBinEG) April 11, 2024

9.

my mate started work at a school where there was a woman everyone referred to as Tree, my mate assumed it was short for Theresa but it was actually because she always wore brown trousers and a green top — carol main (@carol28608) April 11, 2024

10.

There was a newspaper seller in Cardiff who had half an ear missing, he was known to all as ‘18 months’ — tEUbway (@tubeway) April 11, 2024

11.