This spicy putdown of a sexist landscaping company boss is always a cracking read

This classic exchange has been reshared by Usul_Atreides over on Reddit’s r/MurderedByWords, and it shows a battle of wits between a landscaping company boss and a woman who had contacted him about an advertised job.

It looks like Mark turned up to the battle unarmed. Reddit put the boot in.

“Kind regards” is corporate lingo that translates to “Fuck off”.

Frenzy Rush

I have friends who work in landscaping, and it’s pretty much understood in that business you’re not going to be a superstar on day one, and new people always struggle with the physical aspect of it for the first few weeks, but then your body starts to adapt and the muscles you’re using everyday will start to get bigger. There’s no need to be a bodybuilder, just show up to work everyday and work hard, your body will take of the rest. This guy is a tool.

JonMatrix

Honestly, being a body builder would be probably a disadvantage since your body is not trained toward repetitive physical tasks but towards maximizing muscle mass. The athlete that this guy might want is a rower.

Openly_gray

Having worked in a very physical trade, I can say that body builders aren’t necessarily the best people to hire anyway. Those muscles are for show; they’re never as strong as they look.

Wonkeaux

Maybe mark should spend a little more time Pumping textbooks and a little less time pumping iron Because his e-mail formatting sucks shit!

ImOnlyHereForTheCoC

Mark has opened himself up to a discrimination lawsuit.

beerbellybegone

SO satisfying to read that reply.

Principle_Master

Where I live at least 30% of landscaping crews are women. Mark must live in the middle ages.

BurningXmasLogs

Oh boy that was a Capital murder! Way to put him in his place sista!!!!

RedMudGirl

To reword his letter …

Beefy dude need only apply, shirt optional.

stevealot

