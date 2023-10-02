News

Mail columnist Quentin Letts took aim at sweary protestors outside the Tory conference – 13 funniest put-downs

Poke Staff. Updated October 2nd, 2023

To the world of author and Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts – you remember – who clearly had GB News on his mind when he took aim at a particularly vocal group of protesters outside the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Where indeed? And these 13 comebacks surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2