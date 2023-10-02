Mail columnist Quentin Letts took aim at sweary protestors outside the Tory conference – 13 funniest put-downs

News

To the world of author and Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts – you remember – who clearly had GB News on his mind when he took aim at a particularly vocal group of protesters outside the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Protestors outside Tory conference chanting ‘scum, scum, scum’, ‘bastards’ and various charming forms of the F word. Where are Ofcom when you want them? — Quentin Letts (@thequentinletts) October 1, 2023

Where indeed? And these 13 comebacks surely say it best.

1.

“HELLO OFCOM?! MY NEIGHBOUR IS BEING A DICK”

“Sir we are not…”

“HELLO OFCOM. MY DOG IS SICK”

“Mr Letts please”

“OFCOM. MY CAR IS MAKING A WEIRD NOISE”

“Quentin what do you think Ofcom is” https://t.co/DoRuweLllF — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) October 2, 2023

2.

“…and why haven’t the National Trust fixed my dishwasher?” — Mike Keenan (@mikekeenan) October 1, 2023

3.

When you think random people are television https://t.co/G90eG2odrK — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 1, 2023

4.

The ‘Ofcom’ bollocks aside, it’s always hilarious when Tories come into contact with normal people and start acting all offended about being called ‘scum’. Like, what do you expect, you awful shits? https://t.co/Xw2RMaxT3B — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) October 2, 2023

5.

OfCrowd will be receiving a stern fax!!! You hear me!!! https://t.co/vLuOMpU2pH — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 1, 2023

6.

Does…does he think that Ofcom regulates street protests? https://t.co/j7Lqv7parU — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 1, 2023

7.