Laurence Fox invoked the spirit of Dad’s Army to troll his critics and this magnificent comeback bears repeated viewings

Poke Staff. Updated May 7th, 2024

To the world (briefly) of Laurence Fox now, where the actor turned wannabe politician lost his £5,000 deposit in the London Assembly elections last week, to go with the £180,000 he was ordered to pay in libel damages the week earlier.

We mention him again after author and lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said this about him on Twitter.

And Fox chose to invoke the spirit of Dad’s Army in his reply.

And we mention that because of this magnificent comeback which surely bears repeated viewings.

Boom!

Just in case you’re wondering, that’s Richard Croft, son of the legendary sitcom writer and producer David Croft, who wrote Dad’s Army with Jimmy Perry (along with Hi-De-Hi! and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum), not to mention ‘Allo ‘Allo! and Are You Being Served? with Jeremy Lloyd. An absolute giant!

And the bin? Count Binface, obviously.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

To conclude …

Source @CroftieMartley