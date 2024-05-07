Laurence Fox invoked the spirit of Dad’s Army to troll his critics and this magnificent comeback bears repeated viewings

Politics Laurence fox

To the world (briefly) of Laurence Fox now, where the actor turned wannabe politician lost his £5,000 deposit in the London Assembly elections last week, to go with the £180,000 he was ordered to pay in libel damages the week earlier.

We mention him again after author and lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said this about him on Twitter.

We know Laurence Fox is bigoted filth so I’m going to counter his lies & hateful islamophobic racist tweet with truth & facts:

✔️Muslims are NOT the Enemy

✔️Muslims ARE British

✔️Muslims are White, Black & Brown.

✔️ Muslims have the right to Vote and be Voted For

✔️Black & Brown… https://t.co/knPVhc7LJA — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 5, 2024

And Fox chose to invoke the spirit of Dad’s Army in his reply.

And we mention that because of this magnificent comeback which surely bears repeated viewings.

My father wrote Dads Army… not sure he would appreciate you in any way. I certainly don’t, you are nothing more than a click bait culture warrior, who was beaten by a bin. — Richard Croft (@CroftieMartley) May 5, 2024

Boom!

Just in case you’re wondering, that’s Richard Croft, son of the legendary sitcom writer and producer David Croft, who wrote Dad’s Army with Jimmy Perry (along with Hi-De-Hi! and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum), not to mention ‘Allo ‘Allo! and Are You Being Served? with Jeremy Lloyd. An absolute giant!

And the bin? Count Binface, obviously.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

You think Lawrence Fox can’t be any more humiliated than he already has this year but then he posts a Dad’s Army gif and receives this curt but merciless put down from the son of its creator, Jimmy Croft. Oh Lozza, you are a stupid boy. https://t.co/m85W6PElc4 — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) May 5, 2024

“A click bait culture warrior, who was beaten by a bin.” Surely, that should be his epitaph? — Angry cyril sneer (@Tonster071) May 5, 2024

Oh my Fucken gos this is fire and beauty https://t.co/va9F0kQetH — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 5, 2024

Damn! This is a read! Earned an immediate follow — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 5, 2024

See this? This is standing up for values.

This is calling out those who try to claim our “culture” for themselves. Croft Snr poked fun at ourselves – and drove us to be better. Fox Jnr will NEVER understand that. https://t.co/iNqkE1Mw3H — John West (@JohnWest_JAWS) May 5, 2024

Well said

We’re just rewatching your father’s masterpiece and I’m pretty sure none of his fine characters would have had any truck with Mr Fox either

They represented the decent people of Britain, most of whom clearly agree with you, as shown this week#DadsArmy — Carol Fellingham #FBPA #FBPE (@CarolJFW) May 5, 2024

Superb. Maybe Laurence Fox is, like the Nazi U-boat captain in a famous episode of Dad’s Army, keeping a list of people who have shown up his malevolent stupidity. “Your name vill go on the list! Vot is it?” “Don’t tell him, Pike!” https://t.co/pJeZplz3JH — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) May 5, 2024

Brilliant riposte Richard. Your father was a genius. — Karen Stevenson (@batchkar) May 5, 2024

It’s going to be tough to find a better contender for Twitter Come Back of the Year, 2024. https://t.co/4NUhHrna0h — Sue Marsh (@suey2y) May 7, 2024

YOU HAVE BEEN OWNING https://t.co/7QCPMFqsqG — J. S. Docherty (@J_S_Docherty) May 5, 2024

To conclude …

Occasionally this hellsite is a truly wonderful place… pic.twitter.com/QDgCkiVvbu — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 5, 2024

Source @CroftieMartley