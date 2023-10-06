Entertainment

This one-man version of ‘Breathe’ by ‘The Prodigy’ hits all the right notes

David Harris. Updated October 6th, 2023

You wouldn’t naturally think that The Prodigy were the kind of band whose music could be covered with acoustic instruments. Surely their multi-layered electronic music which made extensive use of samples would be lost in translation were it to be attempted with only a piano, two drums and an acoustic guitar?

That’s what we thought too, until we saw this quite brilliant rendition of ‘Breathe’ by the wonderfully talented Damien Robataille on Twitter.

Brilliant stuff! Others were equally as impressed…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Turns out that Damien has done more of this kind of thing and they’re all utterly joyous. Here’s some of our favourites…

If you enjoyed that and don’t want to miss out – give Damien a follow.

READ MORE

Africa by Toto played on boomwhackers is the cover version we didn’t know we needed

Source Damien Robataille Image Screengrab, Screengrab