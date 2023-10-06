This one-man version of ‘Breathe’ by ‘The Prodigy’ hits all the right notes

Entertainment

You wouldn’t naturally think that The Prodigy were the kind of band whose music could be covered with acoustic instruments. Surely their multi-layered electronic music which made extensive use of samples would be lost in translation were it to be attempted with only a piano, two drums and an acoustic guitar?

That’s what we thought too, until we saw this quite brilliant rendition of ‘Breathe’ by the wonderfully talented Damien Robataille on Twitter.

BREATHE • The Prodigy pic.twitter.com/kJd14WlsKU — Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) September 14, 2023

Brilliant stuff! Others were equally as impressed…

1.

Absolute genius — Phil Lanning (@LannoNews) September 15, 2023

2.

That’s outstanding well done! What a great musician, bloody brilliant — Luke Pawson (@lapdrfc88) September 14, 2023

3.

Man that is outstanding well done. The co-ordination even is so impressive haha — Humphrey Wigbert-PorToe (@pattonmeister) September 14, 2023

4.

How on earth you do all those things at once? I'm learning guitar and it's hard enough to get my right and left hands to talk to each other! — Claire (@MilleD) September 15, 2023

5.

Somebody: [title of any song that can not be performed unplugged] can not be performed unplugged! Damien: Hold my beer! — Constructive Amuse (@ConstAmusement) September 15, 2023

Turns out that Damien has done more of this kind of thing and they’re all utterly joyous. Here’s some of our favourites…

JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH • @depechemode Hope you all enjoy this…I sweated my butt off playing in a leather jacket with no AC trying to pull off the Dave Gahan look. pic.twitter.com/QTiMzBll6y — Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) September 17, 2023

COME AS YOU ARE • Nirvana pic.twitter.com/I3pWmpuUzf — Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) August 28, 2023

If you enjoyed that and don’t want to miss out – give Damien a follow.

