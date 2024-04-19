Magnum’s got some new ice creams out and this most unfortunate still reminded people of something else

Pics ice cream

Still a bit early in the year for an ice cream we reckon but when that time does come, we do like a Magnum.

But we’re not sure we like this Magnum, two new flavours which they have just unveiled – Chill and Euphorica – and one particular person’s take went wildly viral because, well, look.

We are all in agreement that these look like pads, right? pic.twitter.com/GfFmYybJuJ — ratboy (@EmmaLouiseSmyth) April 18, 2024

It should be pointed out that it’s not the finished product – see the chocolate pouring over the top there?

But still, people could see where @EmmaLouiseSmyth was coming from, they really could.

Wait it took me a second to realize this wasn’t an ad for a new brand of pads — Manic Pixie Gut Problems (@talkalot_360) April 18, 2024

there is no way that anybody who menstruates was involved with the creation of this campaign https://t.co/kO1ZI9JZHz — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) April 18, 2024

I was ready to get me some magnum pads fr — mᶻ (@martha_zuri) April 18, 2024

Which is more absorbent https://t.co/HUxXdZhu5p — Cowboy Noxeema Jackson (@prime_bee) April 18, 2024

bruh at first glance I legit thought they were — ً (@tylerduran21) April 18, 2024

New Magnum flavors: Heavy flow and last day stain https://t.co/8vCEW7Yimj — Burçin Tetik (@burcin_ttk) April 18, 2024

I can’t unsee this now — Mary | Queen of Sass (@_queen_of_sass) April 18, 2024

I would think even a man would have seen this… — ☃️Jonathan (@dvduadotcom) April 18, 2024

help I was literally like “oh they’re using purple liquid in commercials now?!” https://t.co/id49BxQO71 — ً (@ARCANEMILIA) April 18, 2024

How did marketing miss this or is this to cater to PMS cravings subliminally…? — Maureen Y. E. S. (Mo) (@NoonTil3) April 19, 2024

We’re sure they’re delicious (here’s a full ad, just in case you were wondering).

Last word to @EmmaLouiseSmyth.

@MagnumIceCream @MagnumUK yo. Sorry about saying your ice cream looked like pads. But all publicity is good publicity??? pic.twitter.com/I3Qx8cZrFI — ratboy (@EmmaLouiseSmyth) April 19, 2024

