Magnum’s got some new ice creams out and this most unfortunate still reminded people of something else
Still a bit early in the year for an ice cream we reckon but when that time does come, we do like a Magnum.
But we’re not sure we like this Magnum, two new flavours which they have just unveiled – Chill and Euphorica – and one particular person’s take went wildly viral because, well, look.
We are all in agreement that these look like pads, right? pic.twitter.com/GfFmYybJuJ
— ratboy (@EmmaLouiseSmyth) April 18, 2024
It should be pointed out that it’s not the finished product – see the chocolate pouring over the top there?
But still, people could see where @EmmaLouiseSmyth was coming from, they really could.
Wait it took me a second to realize this wasn’t an ad for a new brand of pads
— Manic Pixie Gut Problems (@talkalot_360) April 18, 2024
there is no way that anybody who menstruates was involved with the creation of this campaign https://t.co/kO1ZI9JZHz
— Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) April 18, 2024
I was ready to get me some magnum pads fr
— mᶻ (@martha_zuri) April 18, 2024
Which is more absorbent https://t.co/HUxXdZhu5p
— Cowboy Noxeema Jackson (@prime_bee) April 18, 2024
bruh at first glance I legit thought they were
— ً (@tylerduran21) April 18, 2024
New Magnum flavors: Heavy flow and last day stain https://t.co/8vCEW7Yimj
— Burçin Tetik (@burcin_ttk) April 18, 2024
I can’t unsee this now
— Mary | Queen of Sass (@_queen_of_sass) April 18, 2024
I would think even a man would have seen this…
— ☃️Jonathan (@dvduadotcom) April 18, 2024
help I was literally like “oh they’re using purple liquid in commercials now?!” https://t.co/id49BxQO71
— ً (@ARCANEMILIA) April 18, 2024
How did marketing miss this or is this to cater to PMS cravings subliminally…?
— Maureen Y. E. S. (Mo) (@NoonTil3) April 19, 2024
We’re sure they’re delicious (here’s a full ad, just in case you were wondering).
Last word to @EmmaLouiseSmyth.
@MagnumIceCream @MagnumUK yo. Sorry about saying your ice cream looked like pads. But all publicity is good publicity??? pic.twitter.com/I3Qx8cZrFI
— ratboy (@EmmaLouiseSmyth) April 19, 2024
Source @EmmaLouiseSmyth