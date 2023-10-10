Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s presidential campaign launch could have come straight from a slapstick political sitcom

US

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the conspiracy theorist son of Senator Robert Kennedy and nephew of JFK, has announced his intention to run as an Independent presidential candidate rather than try to gain the Democratic nomination.

BREAKING: RFK Jr. announced he is dropping out of the Democratic primary race against Biden and will run for president as an independent. RFK's siblings denounced this move:

"Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be… pic.twitter.com/2xRi5H1OYF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 9, 2023

His own family immediately denounced his decision, which could split the Democratic vote and weaken Joe Biden’s chance of beating Donald Trump.

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

If the current President’s age and mental faculties are a concern, this clip of RFK’s campaign launch won’t exactly make him the answer to anyone’s prayers.

RFK Jr's campaign is off to a great start *cue Curb music* pic.twitter.com/JMyKF3pvNA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2023

Campaign launch or Anchorman tribute? You decide.

Many faces were palmed.

1.

People have relied on this man for his internet researched medical advice for nearly three years. https://t.co/PlsuO9V9Kh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 9, 2023

2.

Somehow he’s going to blame this on the vaccine. https://t.co/4fuECplGAq — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 9, 2023

3.

Doesn't realize that he's on a hot mic, goes onstage without his speech, teleprompter speech is upside down. What a shyt show. RFK Jr is unorganized and a Republican. His financial backing is from Republicans. Just say no. https://t.co/SBVKNWJHeU — Suzanne McCain (@McCainSuzanne) October 9, 2023

4.

Naked Gun reboot is going well https://t.co/Q2JDDvzsFx — Seb Downie-Blackwell (@DownieSeb) October 9, 2023

5.

Anti-vax conspiracy nut job Robert Kennedy Jnr launches his bid for President and it couldn’t really have gone any worse. pic.twitter.com/rQ9C9W1MtB — Brendan May (@bmay) October 9, 2023

6.

Reason #4739104 on why a good advance team is so important 😉 https://t.co/VzlqIXl6Lf — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 9, 2023

7.

One question:

Are you fucking

kidding me? https://t.co/6YVOKWq16m — John Ales AF™️ (@IAmJohnAles) October 9, 2023

8.

Is this a comedy show? — Funny Video Express (@FunnyVideoXP) October 9, 2023

9.

Grandpa Joe is rolling over in his grave at this shit show making his family look like utter trash https://t.co/uOGQb9K5Ea — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) October 9, 2023

10.

This is both the shot and the chaser https://t.co/a7X8NOtnXd — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) October 9, 2023

11.

12.

This is chef’s kiss perfection https://t.co/hJpmf8UN0S — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) October 9, 2023

13.

Wow. I mean I've seen a lot of inept shit over the years… but.. but wow https://t.co/OeamlsjiC6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 9, 2023

14.

his whole social media persona is in the dictionary under “cringe” — RudeFitz (@snowsurfer74) October 9, 2023

Here it is with that all too apt theme tune.

Despite his family’s concerns, and Kennedy’s lip-service to being a Democrat, his anti-vax stance and the Kennedy name – associated with some pretty wild pro-Trump conspiracy theories – could appeal to the MAGA faction as much as to wavering Biden voters.

Best thing about RFK Jr running is that 2 or 3 million MAGA lunatics will vote for him, believing that JFK Jr has risen from the grave. So let's not try to deprogram them. https://t.co/jBOaII0bBM — Ryan Adams ️️‍ (@filmystic) October 9, 2023

The jury is out on which party would be more damaged by this wild-car candidacy.

Image Screengrab