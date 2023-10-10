US

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s presidential campaign launch could have come straight from a slapstick political sitcom

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the conspiracy theorist son of Senator Robert Kennedy and nephew of JFK, has announced his intention to run as an Independent presidential candidate rather than try to gain the Democratic nomination.

His own family immediately denounced his decision, which could split the Democratic vote and weaken Joe Biden’s chance of beating Donald Trump.

If the current President’s age and mental faculties are a concern, this clip of RFK’s campaign launch won’t exactly make him the answer to anyone’s prayers.

Campaign launch or Anchorman tribute? You decide.

Many faces were palmed.

Here it is with that all too apt theme tune.

Despite his family’s concerns, and Kennedy’s lip-service to being a Democrat, his anti-vax stance and the Kennedy name – associated with some pretty wild pro-Trump conspiracy theories – could appeal to the MAGA faction as much as to wavering Biden voters.

The jury is out on which party would be more damaged by this wild-car candidacy.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab