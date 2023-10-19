This German woman’s ‘first-ever visit to CostCo’ is a very funny and totally relatable watch

Videos

You don’t have to have ever visited a CostCo to appreciate this but it helps.

It’s a video of this German woman’s first-ever visit to CostCo, as shared by her boyfriend over on Reddit.

And it went viral because it’s a very funny and totally relatable watch.

Fabulous.

‘This man bringing his gf to Costco without explaining the concept of a costco membership to her is downright cruel.’

Risky_Bizniss “That’s not bad, right?” That’s the logic at Costco that has you walking out spending hundreds when you only needed a few things.’

SMG329 ‘True. We had a rule where we make a list of things to buy. then get it as quickly as we can without looking at other stuff. It’s very hard to resist buying random stuff but it can be done. the store is expertly designed to get u to impulse buy.’

Not everyone was buying it. No, not the Adidas top, the video.

‘No self respecting German is getting Heineken.’

Still enjoyed it. Not the Heineken, the video.

Source Reddit u/Knightbear49