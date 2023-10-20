This video of Tory candidate Andrew Cooper was already good, but his crushing by-election defeat made it brilliant

News

It’s not been a good by-election night for the Conservative party, which suffered crushing defeats in Nadine Dorrie’s old mid-Beds constituency, and in Tamworth where Labour overturned a 20,000 Tory majority.

Andrew Cooper was the Conservatives’ candidate in Tamworth, and he’d already proved controversial by sharing a post three years ago using foul language towards struggling parents.

Here is he showing all the grace you might expect when the results were announced, immediately walking out rather than listen to the Labour winner, Sarah Edwards.

NEW: This is the moment Tamworth’s Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper makes a swift exit as Sarah Edwards begins her winning speech. He was in the building for less than five minutes. Sarah Edwards tells me: “We have seen his true colours, it is a shame.”@itvcentral pic.twitter.com/45Lr1kP0KR — Lewis Warner (@LewisJWarner) October 20, 2023

And we mention him because of this video which is going wildly viral on Friday, posted by what looks very much like his number one fan, @TheaStylistLdn.

And it was already good, but his eye-watering defeat makes it so much better.

This clip is a brilliant watch on so many levels…please don’t like it and retweet it widely as it would be so terribly embarrassing for both of them if was to go viral?#TamworthByelection#andrewcooper#ByElections pic.twitter.com/q895qBBkeE — The Man of Hidden Shallows (@Richiemuso) October 20, 2023

Ooof. And here are just a few of the things people said about it …

If he’d shown a little grace I’d have felt some sympathy but I think Tamworth and Westminster dodged a bullet here https://t.co/vG6HXasT2L — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 20, 2023

Cheer your day up https://t.co/PMn1lNtf7O — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 20, 2023

They’re all so relentlessly awful. ‍♂️ https://t.co/ltGGLVnvOM — Brendan May (@bmay) October 20, 2023

Can’t believe we missed out on Andy Cooper and co. We will rue this day. https://t.co/hHudozAY2M — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2023

I don’t know her but I’m genuinely embarrassed FOR her https://t.co/zjPbnJgaFu — ShoshWokeAF; Powered by Political Fury (@shoshanade) October 20, 2023

Aged like milk …

5 minutes later, still uncurling my toes — David M (@Dave20Red) October 20, 2023

And finally, this.

I'm sorry, but if you make a stupid fucking video like this before a single vote has been counted, then it deserves to exist on the Internet forever. And yes, it's absolutely fine to feel schadenfreude rushing through your veins. #TamworthByelection pic.twitter.com/Wo7cqmFBBm — Moog (@a_toots) October 20, 2023

Source @Richiemuso @TheaStylistLdn