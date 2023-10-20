News

This video of Tory candidate Andrew Cooper was already good, but his crushing by-election defeat made it brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2023

It’s not been a good by-election night for the Conservative party, which suffered crushing defeats in Nadine Dorrie’s old mid-Beds constituency, and in Tamworth where Labour overturned a 20,000 Tory majority.

Andrew Cooper was the Conservatives’ candidate in Tamworth, and he’d already proved controversial by sharing a post three years ago using foul language towards struggling parents.

Here is he showing all the grace you might expect when the results were announced, immediately walking out rather than listen to the Labour winner, Sarah Edwards.

And we mention him because of this video which is going wildly viral on Friday, posted by what looks very much like his number one fan, @TheaStylistLdn.

And it was already good, but his eye-watering defeat makes it so much better.

Ooof. And here are just a few of the things people said about it …

Aged like milk …

And finally, this.

Source @Richiemuso @TheaStylistLdn