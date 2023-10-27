Life

13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2023

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Star tweeter of the week’

(via)

2. ‘In the name of God’

(via)

3. ‘Champions League stuff’

(via)

4. ‘We’re not the same after all’

(via)

5. ‘Not the response I’d want my car to provoke either.’

(via)

6. ‘The land is shooting at us!’

(via)

7. Victoria Derbyshire 1, Robert Jenrick 0

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2