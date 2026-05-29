Politics donald trump scott bessent treasury department

The US Treasury Department announces it will put Donald Trump’s face on a $250 bill – 15 takedowns that are right on the money

Saul Hutson. Updated May 29th, 2026

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The current White House appears hellbent on proving it has completely lost touch with its base. Their latest attempt: putting Donald Trump’s face on a $250 bill.

Scott Bessent hosted an extremely awkward press conference at the White House yesterday where he announced, and then doubled down on, the idea that the treasury department wants to start printing $250 bills with the sitting President’s face on it.

Here’s the US Treasury Secretary getting testy with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for questioning his latest sacrifice at the altar of Donald.

Putting Trump’s face on any currency is insane but the completely tasteless idea to do it on a bill of such high value is almost too on-the-nose.

Trump and his stooges have completely lost touch with the average American and nowhere was that more apparent than in the flood of angry replies below.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn