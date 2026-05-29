The US Treasury Department announces it will put Donald Trump’s face on a $250 bill – 15 takedowns that are right on the money

Politics donald trump scott bessent treasury department

The current White House appears hellbent on proving it has completely lost touch with its base. Their latest attempt: putting Donald Trump’s face on a $250 bill.

Scott Bessent hosted an extremely awkward press conference at the White House yesterday where he announced, and then doubled down on, the idea that the treasury department wants to start printing $250 bills with the sitting President’s face on it.

Here’s the US Treasury Secretary getting testy with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for questioning his latest sacrifice at the altar of Donald.

Collins on Trump $250 bill: Do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries? Bessent: Do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration? Collins: That’s happening anyway. Bessent: No. I don’t think that there’s anything… pic.twitter.com/ZG5RtbhNkG — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

Putting Trump’s face on any currency is insane but the completely tasteless idea to do it on a bill of such high value is almost too on-the-nose.

Trump and his stooges have completely lost touch with the average American and nowhere was that more apparent than in the flood of angry replies below.

1.

No living US president has had their face on US currency in 150 years since Congress passed a law banning it. Because that’s what dictators and autocrats do. https://t.co/vJqcdFs4nW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 28, 2026

2.

It’s. Against. The. Law. To. Have. A. Living. Person. On. Currency.

What is it about LAWS that these jackasses don’t understand? — Lucy Barrett-trying for time to move to bluesky (@Lucybpalermo) May 28, 2026

3.

They’re coming for W’s all time low approval record and nothing will get in their way. https://t.co/CJP38gSUUo — Max Steele (@maxasteele) May 28, 2026

4.

During our 200th anniversary was Gerald Ford put on any bill? Nope. Because no living president was ever put on money. What would make Trump so special? Only thing I can think of his Trump’s own vanity, that’s it. — tes123 (@doris6230) May 28, 2026

5.

I had never seen anyone more out of touch with the American people than this dude. — Michelle, Suburban Mom (@Meidas_Michelle) May 28, 2026

6.

For the Republicans defending this let me ask, who are we celebrating, Trump or America’s 250th? Also why is it ok to make special things commemorating Trump on America’s 250th anniversary? — bleep23-4 (@bleep23_4) May 28, 2026

7.

What a presser looks like when the Republican isn’t as good of a liar as Karoline. https://t.co/EhOV2NQzXX — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) May 28, 2026

8.

They’re sacrificing everything – their own electoral prospects, the law as clearly written, common decency, their legacy, and more to satisfy the fleeting ego of an 80 year narcissist lame duck. https://t.co/IsetINVVc7 — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) May 28, 2026

9.

77 million people voted for this 😡 I will never understand. https://t.co/Vfy2cMPDUZ — Loretta (@Gjg15Loretta) May 28, 2026

10.

Bessent: “Since I have no morals or ethics, I have no problem with trump being outrageously corrupt” — EJW (@TedWilcox7) May 28, 2026

11.

Bessent doesn’t see a problem with breaking the law. He is 100% #maga #cult scum. https://t.co/3x2AHWX6Zc — Dan Gleason (@DAN_GLEASON) May 29, 2026

12.

WHEN WILL IT STOP https://t.co/Idb2n4IUhx — Tom Mark (@TomMarknews) May 28, 2026

13.

Just another out of touch millionaire in trump’s administration. Point being Todd that there are more important things to be concerned with beyond trump’s ego. — M. Resisted (@AngryFedupVtr) May 28, 2026

14.

We are NOT a dictatorship and putting the current president on a bill is the most disgraceful thing ever. Congress passed LAWS specifically not to have current presidents on tender! We moved from Europe to create the U.S. to get away from a King! We said never again! FUCK YOU! https://t.co/u8f66U2mzu — MitchGrobinson (@GrobinsonM45775) May 28, 2026

15.

$250 is pocket change to these billionaires – it’s all one big party for them. They’re completely out of touch. — Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) May 28, 2026

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Source: Twitter @Acyn