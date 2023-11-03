25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter – or whatever you want to call it – in the past seven days.

We’ve got picture gags, puns, topical references and general silliness ready for you to enjoy.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

going to speak to the headmaster with your large son pic.twitter.com/RzkLzcN3hV — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) October 29, 2023

2.

Pleased I have once again won the Balham d’or — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) October 30, 2023

3.

Give me the confidence of a blue tick explaining to NASA that with enough determination we will one day land on gas pic.twitter.com/ZOSq7X7O4X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2023

4.

the BFI schedule for Friday is quite a journey: pic.twitter.com/2hUSVuhQvU — Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) October 31, 2023

5.

'What's wrong?'

'I've left my sandwich on top of the power station chimney. And they've taken all the scaffolding down.' 'Hmm. I might have a plan.' pic.twitter.com/1dyE3XxXeL — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) November 2, 2023

6.

Saw a bumper sticker that said do the thing you love until it kills you so I ate 479 tacos. — @itssherifield (@itssherifield) October 29, 2023

7.

‘Quick mate, I need to name my pub. Give me two nouns.’

Guy who’s pan frying dinner while naked: pic.twitter.com/bZO1J14tNo — Rhiannon Shaw (@rhiannoneshaw) October 31, 2023

8.

Since both my laptop and smartphone were stolen, I'm working from the fridge today. pic.twitter.com/7KU0zP25hw — Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols (@sjvn) October 31, 2023

9.

Rishi Sunak has problems getting pound coins out of poppy collection tin. pic.twitter.com/wC5xVjO02E — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) October 30, 2023

10.

Automated phone system: To speak to a representative, please enter the first twelve digits of pi. — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) November 1, 2023

11.

Congratulations to my mum for winning this years Turner Prize by thinking our chopping board was an oven tray! pic.twitter.com/yaulzU8Khq — Tom “Friendly, Intimate Contact” Bennett (@newmanstings) November 1, 2023

12.