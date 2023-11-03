25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter – or whatever you want to call it – in the past seven days.
We’ve got picture gags, puns, topical references and general silliness ready for you to enjoy.
Give your faves a follow.
1.
going to speak to the headmaster with your large son pic.twitter.com/RzkLzcN3hV
— mutable joe (@mutablejoe) October 29, 2023
2.
Pleased I have once again won the Balham d’or
— Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) October 30, 2023
3.
Give me the confidence of a blue tick explaining to NASA that with enough determination we will one day land on gas pic.twitter.com/ZOSq7X7O4X
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 31, 2023
4.
the BFI schedule for Friday is quite a journey: pic.twitter.com/2hUSVuhQvU
— Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) October 31, 2023
5.
'What's wrong?'
'I've left my sandwich on top of the power station chimney. And they've taken all the scaffolding down.'
'Hmm. I might have a plan.' pic.twitter.com/1dyE3XxXeL
— Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) November 2, 2023
6.
Saw a bumper sticker that said do the thing you love until it kills you so I ate 479 tacos.
— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) October 29, 2023
7.
‘Quick mate, I need to name my pub. Give me two nouns.’
Guy who’s pan frying dinner while naked: pic.twitter.com/bZO1J14tNo
— Rhiannon Shaw (@rhiannoneshaw) October 31, 2023
8.
Since both my laptop and smartphone were stolen, I'm working from the fridge today. pic.twitter.com/7KU0zP25hw
— Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols (@sjvn) October 31, 2023
9.
Rishi Sunak has problems getting pound coins out of poppy collection tin. pic.twitter.com/wC5xVjO02E
— Paul (@PaulOnBooks) October 30, 2023
10.
Automated phone system: To speak to a representative, please enter the first twelve digits of pi.
— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) November 1, 2023
11.
Congratulations to my mum for winning this years Turner Prize by thinking our chopping board was an oven tray! pic.twitter.com/yaulzU8Khq
— Tom “Friendly, Intimate Contact” Bennett (@newmanstings) November 1, 2023
12.
It's been 9 months since I joined the gym and no progress… I mean I've never actually gone, but still some bullshit
— Mr.Carter (@dexteristwisted) October 30, 2023