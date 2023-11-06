This mathematical grammar lesson is a fraction too good to be true
A funny video from a few years ago has resurfaced, and it’s got people scratching their heads.
It shows a man using cross multiplication to work out the past participle of ‘flew’, and – well, see for yourself.
Never ask a math teacher about English grammarpic.twitter.com/hYG5gh6vfR
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 2, 2023
Cleverly done. Some people were impressed …others were baffled.
1.
The math mathed https://t.co/948ksTublw
— ️ Dazza (@DarronDiesel) November 2, 2023
2.
Haha, this is genius. https://t.co/nlHFjVPs40
— Jason Mashak ️☮️ (@jasonmashak) November 2, 2023
3.
That's actually quite entertaining.
— Laurence Kuek (@LaurenceKuek) November 2, 2023
4.
He still managed to get it right, so I can’t say his theory is wrong
— Kal (@kalr94) November 2, 2023
5.
Legit. This guy should get an A in English.
— The White Rabbit (@TateWhiteRabbit) November 2, 2023
6.
2+2=flown
— The Doge Phoeni (@TheDogeBird) November 2, 2023
7.
Doesn't work with every past tense word, but it is funny.
— Michael Th3 Light (@MichaelTh3Light) November 2, 2023
8.
English is a funny language.
— Mart (@Supermartski) November 2, 2023
9.
This is the way my brain thinks.
— Willow Haven (@BirdieHaven) November 2, 2023
10.
He's like the Einstein of irregular verbs.
— Nico Bartes (@NicoBartes) November 2, 2023
It’s not for everyone.
Eh? I fell off after 10 seconds.
— Bjorn Solstad (@bjornfix) November 2, 2023
Source Massimo Image Screengrab