This mathematical grammar lesson is a fraction too good to be true

A funny video from a few years ago has resurfaced, and it’s got people scratching their heads.

It shows a man using cross multiplication to work out the past participle of ‘flew’, and – well, see for yourself.

Never ask a math teacher about English grammarpic.twitter.com/hYG5gh6vfR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 2, 2023

Cleverly done. Some people were impressed …others were baffled.

1.

2.

3.

That's actually quite entertaining. — Laurence Kuek (@LaurenceKuek) November 2, 2023

4.

He still managed to get it right, so I can’t say his theory is wrong — Kal (@kalr94) November 2, 2023

5.

Legit. This guy should get an A in English. — The White Rabbit (@TateWhiteRabbit) November 2, 2023

6.

2+2=flown — The Doge Phoeni (@TheDogeBird) November 2, 2023

7.

Doesn't work with every past tense word, but it is funny. — Michael Th3 Light (@MichaelTh3Light) November 2, 2023

8.

English is a funny language. — Mart (@Supermartski) November 2, 2023

9.

This is the way my brain thinks. — Willow Haven (@BirdieHaven) November 2, 2023

10.

He's like the Einstein of irregular verbs. — Nico Bartes (@NicoBartes) November 2, 2023

It’s not for everyone.

Eh? I fell off after 10 seconds. — Bjorn Solstad (@bjornfix) November 2, 2023

Source Massimo Image Screengrab